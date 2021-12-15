ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Poland's COVID deaths highest since April, new restrictions

 6 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland on Wednesday registered the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths since April amid a continuing high daily rate of new coronavirus infections....

US News and World Report

Germany Records Highest Daily COVID Deaths Since February

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany recorded the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 since February on Wednesday as it battles to stop a fourth wave of the pandemic. A total of 69,601 new infections were reported, 2,415 more than the same time a week ago, and another 527 people died - the highest number since Feb. 12 - to bring the total to 104,047, the German Robert Koch Institute for disease control said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK reports highest weekly number of new cases since January

The UK has reported its highest number of weekly Covid-19 cases since January, new figures show.A total of 336,893 new infections were recorded in the past seven days, including 45,691 on Tuesday, government data revealed.This is the highest number for a seven-day period since the week to 16 January, when 339,956 were reported.Weekly cases during the second wave of the virus peaked at 417,620, for the seven days to 9 January.The latest data also showed a further 180 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Poland's daily COVID death toll hits fourth wave record

WARSAW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Poland's daily death toll from COVID-19 during the fourth wave of the pandemic has climbed to a record 669, the health ministry said on Wednesday, as the country battles high infection rates with tighter restrictions. "This is the effect of these last weeks, when the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

Live updates: France OKs 5-11 shots; Austria ends lockdown

PARIS — France’s health authority has approved COVID-19 vaccinations for children five to 11 years old and the government says injections could begin Wednesday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK (AP) — Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

Live updates: Catalonia plans new restrictions amid spike

BARCELONA, Spain — Catalonia is preparing to become the first Spanish region to reinstate serious limitations given the latest spike in infections in a country that is among the world leaders in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

Former German minister becomes new mayor of Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Franziska Giffey, a former federal minister who quit Germany's national government earlier this year, became Berlin's new mayor on Tuesday as the leader of a three-party left-wing …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
POLITICS
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show German Soldiers Marching With Torches After Germany Announced Restrictions For Unvaccinated People?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows German soldiers marching with torches after Germany announced restrictions for individuals who did not receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The image is from Oct. 13, several weeks before Germany announced restrictions for unvaccinated individuals. It shows soldiers marching to commemorate the sacrifices made by members of the German military during the Afghanistan War.
MILITARY
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

Greece to extend border wall to stop migrants, wants EU help

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says it will renew a request for European Union funds in 2022 to extend a border wall along its frontier with Turkey and promised to expand a powerful surveillance …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
IMMIGRATION
harrisondaily.com

Hopes, fears in Finnish Christmas country as omicron looms

ROVANIEMI, Finland (AP) — Workers at Santa Claus Village, a holiday theme park on the edge of the Arctic Circle, chipped away at a frozen dome, using chisels to put the final touches on an ice …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
CORONAVIRUS
harrisondaily.com

Pandemic again forces delay in plans for next Davos meeting

GENEVA (AP) — The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
WORLD
harrisondaily.com

AP Exclusive: Polish opposition duo hacked with NSO spyware

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The aggressive cellphone break-ins of a high-profile lawyer representing top Polish opposition figures came in the final weeks of pivotal 2019 parliamentary elections. Two …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
PUBLIC SAFETY
harrisondaily.com

Thailand reimposes quarantine as concerns grow over omicron

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Thailand on Tuesday decided to immediately reimpose a mandatory quarantine for visitors and suspend a “test-and-go” scheme for fully vaccinated arrivals as concerns …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
PUBLIC HEALTH

