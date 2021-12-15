ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House passes measure to clamp down on products from Xinjiang

Springfield Business Journal
 3 days ago

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure to ban imports from...

AFP

US Senate approves Biden pick Burns as China envoy after delay

The US Senate on Thursday confirmed veteran diplomat Nicholas Burns as ambassador to Beijing, filling a position vacant for more than a year despite Washington's growing focus on China. The Senate reached the key 50-vote threshold to approve Burns in an ongoing confirmation that took place after Senator Marco Rubio lifted objections. The final vote was 75-18. Burns, a former US ambassador to Greece and NATO, at his Senate hearing in October called China an "aggressor" in the region and vowed to "compete vigorously," while also seeking cooperation on areas such as climate change. President Joe Biden nominated Burns in August, more than half a year into his term.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

WorldView: House passes bill banning imports from China's Xinjiang region

The House voted unanimously to pass a bill that would ban imports from the northwest Chinese region of Xinjiang, where the Chinese government has been accused of carrying out massive human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities. Also, the U.K. will lift travel restrictions on 11 African nations that were put in place to stop the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, and police in Canada released video footage of someone they say is a suspect in the high-profile 2017 murders of a billionaire couple. CBS News' Haley Ott joined "CBSN AM" from London with those stories.
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyplanetdc.com

US House passes bill to block Xinjiang imports over Uyghur human right concerns

The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to approve the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act 428-1 on Wednesday. The bill aims to block the importation of all goods wholly or partially produced by forced labor in Xinjiang, while companies with “clear and convincing evidence” of forced labor-free supply chains are eligible for appeal, Bloomberg and South China Morning Post report.
FOREIGN POLICY
