The most effective donations to combat global warming

Host Jeremy C. Park talks with Lacy Tolar, Co-Founder of Rescue 1 Global, and Jonathan Williams, Board President, who discuss their efforts to counter human trafficking and provide holistic restoration, at home and around the world. During the interview, Lacy shares some of her personal story and how she first engaged the world of human trafficking as a missionary in Thailand in 2009 when her 9 year old daughter was nearly abducted by traffickers. Lacy and Jonathan talk about their efforts around prevention, rescuing and restoration, along with red flags to notice and ways to get involved in being a part of the solution.

CHARITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO