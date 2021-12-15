ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The most effective donations to combat global warming

Mountain View Voice
 6 days ago

I am not able to post for the next few weeks, but I want to call your attention to Robinson Meyer's newsletter "The Weekly Planet" for The Atlantic, and in particular his recent...

kcrw.com

Effective giving: The best ways to donate time and money

Throughout history, the practice of giving has been deeply interwoven across cultures, religions, and spiritual traditions. Giving brings people together and changes the world to be kinder and more equitable. So when it comes to living a good life, should those of us who can afford to set aside a...
CHARITIES
Lancaster Farming

Blaming Bovines Is the Wrong Approach in Global Warming Debate [Opinion]

There are some positions that are so controversial that if you dare to disagree, you will most certainly be met with an onslaught on criticism. I believe the earth’s climate is changing – as it always has – but I’m not convinced it’s a doomsday scenario. More importantly, I disagree with anyone who points a finger solely at domestic agriculture when assigning blame for the changing climate.
AGRICULTURE
WNET New York

Feedback Loops and Global Warming

Earth Emergency premieres Wednesday, December 29 at 8 p.m. on THIRTEEN. Most people have heard of global warming, but few people – including policy makers – understand how environmental feedback loops amplify global warming even further. Actor and activist Richard Gere narrates the film Earth Emergency, which examines how human activity is setting off dangerous warming loops that are pushing the climate to a point of no return – and what we need to do to stop them.
ENVIRONMENT
citycurrent.news

Rescue 1 Global: Combating Human Trafficking on a Global Scale

Host Jeremy C. Park talks with Lacy Tolar, Co-Founder of Rescue 1 Global, and Jonathan Williams, Board President, who discuss their efforts to counter human trafficking and provide holistic restoration, at home and around the world. During the interview, Lacy shares some of her personal story and how she first engaged the world of human trafficking as a missionary in Thailand in 2009 when her 9 year old daughter was nearly abducted by traffickers. Lacy and Jonathan talk about their efforts around prevention, rescuing and restoration, along with red flags to notice and ways to get involved in being a part of the solution.
CHARITIES
CBS News

Lobster population grows amid global warming

Fishermen on a small Canadian island are seeing a change in aquatic populations due to global warming. With warmer waters, oysters are available for longer stretches of the year and lobsters are abundant. Jeff Berardelli shares their story.
ENVIRONMENT
Eos

Ancient Fish Thrived During a Period of Rapid Global Warming

About 55 million years ago, Earth’s climate underwent a rapid and intense period of warming, both on land and at sea. Temperatures soared more than 5°C, and even Arctic seas turned tropical. Reconstructing this warm era, the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), provides a glimpse into Earth’s possible future. “One of the best tools we have to understand how the [ocean] system responds is to look at past instances of global change,” said Elizabeth Sibert, a paleoceanographer and paleoecologist at the Yale Institute for Biospheric Studies.
SCIENCE
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Updates: Federal Government To Conclude The Stimulus Programs By March 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the economic situations of millions of individuals across the US. The Federal Reserve introduced stimulus programs to provide financial support to the sufferers. The stimulus checks had a significant impact on the lives of citizens and the capital flow of several small and large businesses. The stimulus program will conclude three months into 2022. The families have not recovered from the wrath of the pandemic; several states have extended the relief programs for the residents. Marca reports that the Federal government has decided to follow the footsteps of the states and provide an extension in the stimulus programs.
BUSINESS

