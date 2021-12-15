ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress votes to raise debt limit

Springfield Business Journal
 3 days ago

Congress narrowly voted to raise the national debt...

sbj.net

MSNBC

For Biden and congressional Dems, 2021 is a glass half-full story

After Congress returned to work after the Thanksgiving break, members faced a daunting to-do list filled with legislation they had to pass. Democrats largely succeeded, passing a spending bill to prevent a Republican-imposed government shutdown, raising the debt ceiling to prevent a Republican-imposed default crisis, and approving the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

Biden signs $2.5 trillion debt-limit increase into law

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill providing for the authority to increase the U.S. debt limit by $2.5 trillion. Congress passed the legislation early Wednesday, acting ahead of a key deadline to avoid an unprecedented default. The increase in the debt limit punts the issue past the November 2022 midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
wfxb.com

Senate Set to Vote on Debt Limit Increase Today

Today, the Senate is set to vote on raising the National Debt Limit ahead of tomorrow’s deadline. Previously, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the Debt Limit could be reached tomorrow which leaves Congress little time to resolve the issue and once the Senate takes action the House will have to approve the legislation before it’s sent to President Biden’s desk for signature. Lawmakers on both sides have made it clear that a default would spark economic disaster and needs to be avoided at all costs. Republicans have insisted Democrats should take responsibility for raising the limit and do it on their own. Last week Congress passed a legislation to fast-track the process and allow Democrats to raise the limit without the help of Republicans. The one-time process will allow Democrats to pass the bill with a majority vote. Vice President Kamala Harris could be used as a tie breaker.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

These 14 Republicans helped Democrats raise the debt limit

For months, Senate Republicans promised they would not enable President Joe Biden’s "Build Back Better" agenda by letting Democrats raise the debt limit without going through the time-consuming parliamentary process called reconciliation. “If our colleagues want to ram through yet another reckless tax and spending spree without our input,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

McConnell and Schumer cut a deal to raise the debt limit without any Republican votes. Here’s how it works.

Congressional leaders have reached a deal on the politically vexing challenge of raising the Treasury Department’s borrowing limit. The Senate will soon vote on a House-passed measure, which sets up a future vote to raise the debt limit. Once President Biden signs the bill into law, the deal will take the threat of a government default off the table, at least until after next year’s midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Debt#U S
AFP

US Senate approves Biden pick Burns as China envoy after delay

The US Senate on Thursday confirmed veteran diplomat Nicholas Burns as ambassador to Beijing, filling a position vacant for more than a year despite Washington's growing focus on China. The Senate reached the key 50-vote threshold to approve Burns in an ongoing confirmation that took place after Senator Marco Rubio lifted objections. The final vote was 75-18. Burns, a former US ambassador to Greece and NATO, at his Senate hearing in October called China an "aggressor" in the region and vowed to "compete vigorously," while also seeking cooperation on areas such as climate change. President Joe Biden nominated Burns in August, more than half a year into his term.
FOREIGN POLICY
Florida Phoenix

Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s giant social and climate spending bill on Thursday night appeared stalled in the U.S. Senate for some time to come, a deep frustration for congressional Democrats who aimed to pass the ambitious package by the Christmas recess. At risk also is a temporary expansion of the child tax credit, the […] The post Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Biden acknowledges social spending bill will likely be delayed

US President Joe Biden admitted Thursday that he probably won't be able to push through a massive social spending bill that is crucial to his legacy as quickly as he had hoped. Referring to tough talks he has held recently with Democrat Joe Machin, a senator from the predominantly Republican state of West Virginia and whose vote is key to passing the bill, Biden said: "It takes time to finalize these agreements, prepare the legislative changes, and finish all the parliamentary and procedural steps needed to enable a Senate vote." "We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead," he said in a statement. In other words, the initial hope of the Democratic president -- to have the bill definitively voted on before the end of the year -- seems to be fading.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Donald Trump's 'Bizarre' Meeting: Cursing, Screaming, Swedish Meatballs

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. December 18 was a typical day in Donald Trump's Oval Office, more chaos than order, more free-wheeling talk show than White House decorum, more a scene from the bunker than some diabolical battle plan. The constantly tweeting president had barely been out in public in six weeks: he'd given up on governing and had narrowed his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of encouragement and canned applause.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

