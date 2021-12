Kanye West has seemingly been laying all of his cards on the table as of late. The music mogul, who has reportedly been in divorce proceedings with estranged wife Kim Kardashian for most of the year, has made it clear that he wants her back. As a matter of fact, he’s even claimed that he’s yet to see any legal paperwork. Recently, West has found a number of ways to express his feelings for Kardashian and his desire to keep their family together. And now, it would seem that he even has a “holy trinity” of reasons as to why he and the reality TV star should remain together.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO