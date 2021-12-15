Cresa finds niche representing commercial real estate occupiers

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. In the metaverse, NFTs have gained fame for their use in the trading of digital land, e.g. a plot of land next to Snoop Dogg’s mansion in The Sandbox, a popular metaverse game, recently sold for USD 450,000. At the time of this writing, land in The Sandbox can be bought on secondary markets for a minimum price of 3 ETH, or about USD 12,000. As a consequence, the success of digital land trading made crypto enthusiasts.
Comments / 0