Rome Woman Sentenced to Prison for Child Cruelty, Child Molestation
Meghin Grace Faust, 31 of Rome, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of abusing children over a period of time. According...coosavalleynews.com
Meghin Grace Faust, 31 of Rome, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of abusing children over a period of time. According...coosavalleynews.com
Since prison is full of children hurt in one way or another that smile will assuredly come off that face very quickly.
Comments / 3