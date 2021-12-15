ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Rome Woman Sentenced to Prison for Child Cruelty, Child Molestation

By Staff Reports
coosavalleynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghin Grace Faust, 31 of Rome, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of abusing children over a period of time. According...

coosavalleynews.com

Comments / 3

Brenda Brooks
6d ago

Since prison is full of children hurt in one way or another that smile will assuredly come off that face very quickly.

Reply(1)
10
 

