Alluminating structure key to stress tolerance

By Matthew Gilliham
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have full access to this article via your institution. Plant tolerance to aluminium is encoded by root-localized aluminium-activated malate transporter 1 (ALMT1). In a recent study published in Cell Research , Wang et al. resolved the structure of ALMT1, which provides intriguing insights into its function and opens new research...

Role of the flagellar hook in the structural development and antibiotic tolerance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa biofilms

Pseudomonas aeruginosa biofilms exhibit an intrinsic resistance to antibiotics and constitute a considerable clinical threat. In cystic fibrosis, a common feature of biofilms formed by P. aeruginosa in the airway is the occurrence of mutants deficient in flagellar motility. This study investigates the impact of flagellum deletion on the structure and antibiotic tolerance of P. aeruginosa biofilms, and highlights a role for the flagellum in adaptation and cell survival during biofilm development. Mutations in the flagellar hook protein FlgE influence greatly P. aeruginosa biofilm structuring and antibiotic tolerance. Phenotypic analysis ofÂ the flgE knockout mutant compared to the wild type (WT) reveal increased fitness under planktonic conditions, reduced initial adhesion but enhanced formation of microcolony aggregates in a microfluidic environment, and decreased expression of genes involved in exopolysaccharide formation. Biofilm cells ofÂ the flgE knock-out mutant display enhanced tolerance towards multiple antibiotics, whereas its planktonic cells show similar resistance to the WT. Confocal microscopy of biofilms demonstrates that gentamicin does not affect the viability of cells located in the inner part of theÂ flgE knock-out mutant biofilms due to reduced penetration. These findings suggest that deficiency in flagellar proteins like FlgE in biofilms and in cystic fibrosis infections represent phenotypic and evolutionary adaptations that alter the structure of P. aeruginosa biofilms conferring increased antibiotic tolerance.
Long-range Four-stranded DNA Structures Play Key Role in Rare Aging Disease

A special form of four-stranded DNA, recently seen in human cells has been found to interact with a gene that causes Cockayne Syndrome when faulty. As well as the classic double-helix, researchers have recently discovered a whole host of other DNA strand configurations, including quadruple-helix DNA, which forms knot-like structures called G-quadruplexes.
iTRAQ based protein profile analysis revealed key proteins involved in regulation of drought-tolerance during seed germination in Adzuki bean

Adzuki bean is an important legume crop due to its high-quality protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals as well as rich bioactive substances. However, it is vulnerable to drought at the germination stage. However, little information is available about the genetic control of drought tolerance during seed germination in adzuki bean. In this study, some differential expression proteins (DEPs) were identified during seed germination between the drought-tolerant variety 17235 and drought-sensitive variety 17033 in adzuki bean using iTRAQ method. A total of 2834 proteins were identified in the germinating seeds of these two adzuki beans. Compared with the variety 17033, 87 and 80 DEPs were increased and decreased accumulation in variety 17235 under drought, respectively. Meanwhile, in the control group, a few DEPs, including 9 up-regulated and 21 down-regulated proteins, were detected in variety 17235, respectively. GO, KEGG, and PPI analysis revealed that the DEPs related to carbohydrate metabolism and energy production were significantly increased in response to drought stresses. To validate the proteomic function, the ectopic overexpression of V-ATPase in tobacco was performed and the result showed that V-ATPase upregulation could enhance the drought tolerance of tobacco. The results provide valuable insights into genetic response to drought stress in adzuki bean, and the DEPs could be applied to develop biomarkers related to drought tolerant in adzuki bean breeding projects.
Correction to: Linking meta-omics to the kinetics of denitrification intermediates reveals pH-dependent causes of NO emissions and nitrite accumulation in soil

Following the publication of this article, the authors noted an error in Table 1. In the first column it should be DNA, not RNA. The original article has been corrected. Faculty of Chemistry, Biotechnology and Food Science, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Ã…s, Norway. Ã…sa FrostegÃ¥rd,Â Silas H....
Person
Deng
Correction: The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6

The original article has been corrected. Wang, J. et al. The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6. Hortic Res 8, 214, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41438-021-00649-1 (2021). These authors contributed equally: Jinfang Wang, Yanping Wang. National Watermelon and Melon Improvement Center, Beijing...
Childhood obesity and adverse cardiometabolic risk in large for gestational age infants and potential early preventive strategies: a narrative review

Accumulating evidence indicates that obesity and cardiometabolic risks become established early in life due to developmental programming and infants born as large for gestational age (LGA) are particularly at risk. This review summarizes the recent literature connecting LGA infants and early childhood obesity and cardiometabolic risk and explores potential preventive interventions in early infancy. With the rising obesity rates in women of childbearing age, the LGA birth rate is about 10%. Recent literature continues to support the higher rates of obesity in LGA infants. However, there is a knowledge gap for their lifetime risk for adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. Potential factors that may modify the risk in early infancy include catch-down early postnatal growth, reduction in body fat growth trajectory, longer breastfeeding duration, and presence of a healthy gut microbiome. The early postnatal period may be a critical window of opportunity for active interventions to mitigate or prevent obesity and potential adverse metabolic consequences in later life. A variety of promising candidate biomarkers for the early identification of metabolic alterations in LGA infants is also discussed.
How to deal with hypertension in the COVID-19 era-the impact "ON" and "OF" hypertension

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has affected the global population. While many people infected with SARS-CoV-2 show no or mild symptoms, people with chronic conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and pulmonary, cardiovascular, and kidney diseases, have an increased risk of severe COVID-19 or increased mortality [1]. One of the major causes of mortality in COVID-19 patients is cardiovascular disease. In particular, hypertension has been widely recognized as an independent risk factor for severity and mortality in COVID-19 patients [2, 3]. Consequently, an important aspect to consider is the impact of blood pressure (BP) control on COVID-19 prognosis. To the best of my knowledge, there are two reports from Wuhan, China, in terms of BP control and adverse outcomes of COVID-19 [4, 5]. If the adverse outcome was defined as mortality, ICU admission, respiratory failure, and heart failure for hypertensive patients and good BP control or poor BP control was defined as an average systolic BP (SBP)/diastolic BP (DBP) of <140/90"‰mmHg or â‰¥140/90"‰mmHg, respectively, during the hospital stay, poor BP control was independently associated with higher risks of adverse outcomes of COVID-19 [4]. In addition, increased SBP or DBP variability was associated with higher risks of mortality and ICU admission. Another study [5] reported the association between BP level and mortality in normotensive and hypertensive patients admitted to the ICU with COVID-19. All hypertensive patients had a longer stay in the ICU than normotensive patients. When the hypertensive patients were divided into four groups according to BP levels in previous medical records or measurements taken during ICU admission without antihypertensive drugs, patients in the highest BP group (SBP"‰â‰¥"‰180"‰mmHg and/or DBP"‰â‰¥"‰110"‰mmHg) developed cardiac injury, had more kidney injuries in the ICU, or presented a higher risk of death. Therefore, in the COVID-19 pandemic, hypertensive patients may benefit from good BP control on a daily basis. It is not yet clear whether certain types of antihypertensive drugs, especially renin angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitors, affect the prognosis of COVID-19, but at present, RAS inhibitors should generally be continued [6, 7].
Corrections to: Multiple articles in the Journal of Antibiotics

Correction to: Â Allantopyrone A interferes with multiple components of the TNF receptor 1 complex and blocks RIP1 modifications in the TNF-Î±-induced signaling pathway; 4-O-Methylascochlorin inhibits the prolyl hydroxylation of hypoxia-inducible factor-1Î±, which is attenuated by ascorbate. https://doi.org/10.1038/ja.2017.74, published online 5 July 2017. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41429-019-0157-0, published...
The use of polygenic risk scores in pre-implantation genetic testing: an unproven, unethical practice

On behalf of the Executive Committee of the European Society of Human Genetics &. European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Polygenic risk score analyses on embryos (PGT-P) are being marketed by some private testing companies to parents using in vitro fertilisation as being useful in selecting the embryos that carry the least risk of disease in later life. It appears that at least one child has been born after such a procedure. But the utility of a PRS in this respect is severely limited, and to date, no clinical research has been performed to assess its diagnostic effectiveness in embryos. Patients need to be properly informed on the limitations of this use of PRSs, and a societal debate, focused on what would be considered acceptable with regard to the selection of individual traits, should take place before any further implementation of the technique in this population.
Author Correction: Laser-induced structural modification in calcium aluminosilicate glasses using molecular dynamic simulations

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88686-7, published online 04 May 2021. In the original version of this Article, the values in Table 3 were a duplication of the values in Table 4. The original Table 3 and accompanying legend appear below. Table 3 Distribution statistics for Al"“O, O"“Al"“O, and Al"“Al under...
Structural architecture of the human NALCN channelosome

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Depolarizing sodium (Na+) leak currents carried by the NALCN...
Bodily balancing of fear

Fear is essential for survival, but animals need to maintain a balance in their fear level so as to avoid risky experiences but still benefit if non-threatening opportunities arise. In the body, fear manifests as heart rate changes, but the neural mechanisms that regulate fear via interoceptive feedback are not well understood. Klein et al. now show that the insular cortex - which processes bodily feedback to the brain - maintains fear balance by integrating interoceptive signals to enhance or weaken extinction learning, depending on the animal's fear level.
Correction to: Ice nucleation in a Gram-positive bacterium isolated from precipitation depends on a polyketide synthase and non-ribosomal peptide synthetase

The middle initial was missing from the author Lefevre. The original article has been corrected. Present address: Department of Biological Sciences, University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, PA, USA. Present address: Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics and Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI, USA. These...
Author Correction: Special vulnerability of somatic niche cells to transposable element activation in Drosophila larval ovaries

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57901-2, published online 23 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "The work was supported by the grant from Russian Foundation for Basic Research [16-04-01524 for M.K.] and by the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences program...
Exploring the potential of moringa leaf extract as bio stimulant for improving yield and quality of black cumin oil

The history of plants to be utilized as medicines is thousands of years old. Black cumin is one of the most widely examined plant possessing naturally occurring compounds with antimicrobial potential. Foliar application of growth stimulators is a successful strategy to enhance yield and quality in many crops. A field study was planned to apply growth stimulator like moringa leaf extract on black cumin crop grown under field conditions using RCB design with three replications. All other agronomic inputs and practices were uniform. The treatments were moringa leaf extract concentrations (10%, 20%), growth stages (40Â days after sowing, 80 DAS, 120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80 DAS, 40"‰+"‰120 DAS, 80"‰+"‰120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) and two controls unsprayed check (i.e. no moringa leaf extract, no water) and sprayed check (no moringa leaf extract"‰+"‰water). Application of 20% moringa leaf extract at stage-7 (40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) had significantly increased plant height, branches plantâˆ’1, essential oil content, fixed oil content, peroxidase value and iodine value of black cumin oil over unsprayed control. Application of moringa leaf extract showed maximum results and improves growth and yield of black cumin when applied at 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing. As this study was only conducted using moringa leaf extract, it is advisable to conduct an experiment with various bio stimulants along with fertilizer combinations and growth regulators to check their synergistic effects for more reliable and acceptable recommendations in future.
Detecting X-rays organically

Now Wenbo Ma, Yirong Su and colleagues from China, Italy and South Africa have reported (Nat. Mater. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41563-021-01132-x, 2021) that X-ray-induced triplet excitons can actually enhance emission by exploiting organic thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) molecules. In fact, it turns out that the use of triplets may raise the fundamental limit of scintillator conversion efficiency. The team also used the platform to demonstrate X-ray imaging, of various sample types including an integrated circuit (bottom row of figure), with a resolution down to 16.6 line pairs mmâˆ’1.
Î±4Î²7 expression guides B cells to front lines of defense in the gut

One of the main characteristics of a functional immune system is the ability to limit specific pro- or anti-inflammatory responses to a designated site, without systemic or off-target effects. Integrins are cell surface glycoproteins that play a key role in mediating leukocyte migration, through specific binding to their receptors, expressed at the respected site. More than 20 different integrins have been identified that vary according to their expression pattern and specificity of ligand binding. These processes are further strengthened by the expression of various chemokine receptors on immune cells that are involved in stabilizing the interaction between the immune cells and the vessel walls during the extravasation process at peripheral sites. The Î±4Î²7 integrin complex binds mucosal addressin cell adhesion molecule 1 (MAdCAM"1), expressed exclusively on intestinal endothelial cells, leading to leukocyte extravasation into intestinal high endothelial venules and is therefore considered gut-selective.
Correction: EIF3D promotes gallbladder cancer development by stabilizing GRK2 kinase and activating PI3K-AKT signaling pathway

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.263, published online 08 June 2017. Following the publication of this article, the authors noticed a mistake in Supplementary Figure 3A. Due to a mistake, the control group image for EH-GB-1 was accidentally used for the Scramble group image as well. All authors agree to the correction and apologize for this error. The correct Supplementary Figure 3A can be found below.
Clocks with a precise tick

Jun Ye from the University of Colorado was recently co-awarded the 2022 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics with Hidetoshi Katori for their pioneering research on optical lattice clocks. Ye spoke to Nature Photonics about the history of clocks and his future plans.
