Review: Mandarin Oriental Barcelona (Spain)

Monday newsletters always feature top 10 travel lists to inspire. Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and famous for Gaudí and other Art Nouveau architecture, Barcelona is one of the world’s greatest, trendiest and most visited cities. The Catalan capital draws tourists to its famous sights, like the Sagrada Familia, Parc Güell, Casa Batlló and La Pedrera. Sun-drenched beaches also make a fine backdrop to a walk along the modern seafront, a drink on a rooftop terrace, a lazzy afternoon in spacious parks such as Parc de Montjüic or Ciutadella, and exploration of the Olympic village. A hub for new trends in the world of culture, fashion, sports, and cuisine, Barcelona combines the charm and slower pace of its old town with the avant-garde vibe and fast pace of more modern neighborhoods. On top of that, the city is also home to a wide range of fabulous luxury hotels and here’s my selection of the best properties in town.
Comments / 0