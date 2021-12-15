WATCH: Dayton reveals new city flag

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Beavercreek church remembers 2019 tornadoes, gives back
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek Church is collecting donations for victims of the Kentucky tornadoes. After living through the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019, Be Hope Church knows the impact a community can have after a devastating event. The church said that now, this is their turn to help a community hit by destructive […]
Dayton businesses see support on final Saturday before Christmas
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The final Saturday before Christmas is dubbed “Super Saturday” and shoppers in the Miami Valley were out in full force. Small business owners said they noticed increased support during the holiday rush. “We’ve had a lot of customers yesterday and today kinda getting some last-minute shopping in,” Vidia’s Closet owner Davia […]
WATCH: Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley gives farewell address
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley gave a farewell address Friday. Mayor Nan Whaley delivered the address to the Dayton community at the Dayton Metro Library. During the address, she touted some of her biggest accomplishments, including the Preschool Promise, reviving the Dayton Arcade, and the city’s continued efforts to revive its downtown. […]
Club aims to fill 3 cargo trucks with necessities for tornado victims
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Donation opportunities continue to pop up following the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky. The Beavercreek Rotary Club announced that they too are collecting donations for these tornado victims. Stephen Brown, president of the Beavercreek Rotary Club said items from the list below can be dropped off at the Heart Mercantile store at […]
Beavercreek church feeds 350 families this Christmas
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Workers at the Vineyard Church made sure over 300 families would be able to celebrate with a full meal this Christmas. On Sunday, December 19, Dayton Vineyard Church gave away 350 Christmas Dinners to families in need. According to a release by the church, families could register ahead of time for […]
COVID-19: Dayton Public Schools restricts spectators at athletic events
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many schools are once again changing their policies to keep people safe. On Friday, December 17, Dayton Public Schools announced it is changing who can attend athletic events. Dayton Public Schools said that only the parents of competing athletes and cheerleaders will be allowed to attend […]
Letters to Santa: Huber Heights Fire holds drawing for gift cards
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – You can mail your letter to Santa, and earn the chance to win a $25 gift card at the Huber Heights Fire Division Station 22. The Fire Department posted on Facebook that this event will be open until 2 pm on Monday, December 20. Simply drop a letter in the […]
Famous actresses from Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of famous actresses from Ohio from IMDb
118th anniversary of flight: How Ohio and North Carolina are jointly celebrating
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After a longstanding “aviation rivalry,” partners in Ohio and North Carolina are celebrating the 118th anniversary of flight with the official launch of WrightRoute.org as well as a joint live stream on Dec. 17. Over the past year, the National Aviation Heritage Area, Outer Banks Forever and First Flight Society have […]
Two people rescued from Dayton apartment fire
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were rescued from an apartment fire in Dayton on Sunday morning. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to a fire on Xenia Avenue at 7:13 am. Upon arrival, they found a two-story apartment building with smoke showing and began taking the fire down and searching for possible […]
Surveillance footage reveals events of Dayton shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating multiple locations after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Both Dayton Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene. According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, at least one person was shot on the intersection of North Main Street and Maylan Road. Police did […]
Governor DeWine deploys 1,050 members of Ohio National Guard to assist hospitals
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine is sending more than one thousand members of the Ohio National Guard to help hospitals that are coping with staffing challenges. The governor said the guardsmen should begin to move into hospitals on Monday. “This is the highest number of patients we’ve had in our hospitals with COVID […]
‘People need a sign of hope:’ Ohio firefighters restore Mayfield Christmas tree
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ky. (WJW) — “This is a bit of a tear-jerker… So brace yourselves.” A group from the Calcutta Fire Department in East Liverpool, Ohio re-ignited hope in a town that was devastated by last week’s deadly tornadoes that ripped through six states just weeks before Christmas. In a Facebook post, the department says […]
Huber Heights seeks source of repeated water main breaks
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Huber Heights is once again allocating funds to solve the issue of repeated water main breaks. In 2020, Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said, city engineers suggested lining the failing pipes with a protective coating. This project was begun in 20201, and the city successfully lined the […]
Ohio Health breaks down flu cases in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As COVID-19 cases rise in Ohio, doctors are also concerned about another illness that comes around this time of the year—the flu. Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, says he usually doesn’t see flu-related hospitalizations until late January or February. However, this year that’s all changed. He says many of these […]
Assurance Baptist Church holds Christmas Carnival
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday, Assurance Baptist Church in Dayton held its Christmas Carnival event to ring in the holiday spirit. With just a week until Christmas, church leaders say they’re happy to spread cheer in the community. This is the 3rd time the church has held its Christmas Carnival, after putting it on […]
Free groceries available in Huber Heights Saturday
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’re in need of groceries, you can pick some up for free in Huber Heights Saturday. Huber Heights City Schools said New Season Ministry will give out free groceries at 5711 Shull Road on Saturday, December 18 from 11 am to 2 pm, or until supplies last. Distribution will be […]
Crews respond to church fire in Tipp City
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters respond after a church caught fire in Tipp City. It happened on Sunday, December 19, 2021 around 5 p.m. at the Church of Nazarene on W. Main Street. Tipp City firefighters and EMS were called after smoke could be seen coming from the sanctuary. Firefighters located the fire in […]
Darke County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting
GETTYSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies, Gettysburg Fire and Rescue, and the Darke County Coroner’s Office were called to a reported shooting on W. Main Street around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021. They discovered 29-year-old Layton White, of Indiana, […]
Public Health holds vaccine clinic for kids over holidays
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County announced two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children the week before Christmas All appointments are free to attend, Public Health said, and the times were specifically designed to be when children are not in school for the holidays. The clinics are meant for children between […]
