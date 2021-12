Ever the industry contrarian, Patagonia is planning to close up shop temporarily for a quick break after the holidays. Originally announced late last month, the outdoor brand said that its stores and offices in the United States and Canada will be closed starting Dec. 25. The brand also said it will close its customer service and distribution center one day earlier on Dec. 24. The company plans to reopen its stores and facilities on Jan. 2, 2022. Patagonia also noted that while its e-commerce site will remain open for business, expect delivery delays as no orders will be shipped during the closure...

