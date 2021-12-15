806 W Willis Avenue

Gorgeous lake front 3BR in Jamestown - Welcome home to elegance and class with lake front views!. Looking for that property that will immediately sweep you off your feet each and every day? Well look no further. This 3 bedroom home will surely delight you with its style and elegance, while providing you an economical stay in the area you love. With a kitchen to die for, you'll find yourself being the talk of the town. Not to mention you'll have enough space to host friends and family for all your upcoming holidays.

JAMESTOWN, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO