Real Estate

806 W Willis Avenue

News Argus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvailable now!!! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath - Everything brand new. W/D hookups .Electric heat & air. 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Stove and refrigerator will be provided. No smoking. No pets. +++ We arrange property showings once...

www.thenewsargus.com

News Argus

840 Carolina Avenue

840 B-3 Carolina Avenue - 2 bedroom apartment with stove/refrigerator/dishwasher/microwave, central heat & AC, hardwoods/vinyl flooring, water is included with rent, and coin laundry is available on site. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must...
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

207 Knollwood Drive

Gorgeous lake front 3BR in Jamestown - Welcome home to elegance and class with lake front views!. Looking for that property that will immediately sweep you off your feet each and every day? Well look no further. This 3 bedroom home will surely delight you with its style and elegance, while providing you an economical stay in the area you love. With a kitchen to die for, you'll find yourself being the talk of the town. Not to mention you'll have enough space to host friends and family for all your upcoming holidays.
JAMESTOWN, NC
News Argus

131 High Sedge Dr

Four bedroom, 2 bath house in Winston Salem - Beautifully updated home in a quiet neighborhood conveniently located in Winston Salem, not far from Greensboro and Kernersville. Gorgeous fixtures & vanities, walk in closets, ceiling fans, and more! Large back deck, garage, and bonus area in the basement. Please call Sunshine Realty at 336-226-2345 ext 1 with questions or to schedule a viewing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

2108 Burton Run Road

Beautiful 3b Room!Move in ready! - ***ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN ZILLOW LISTING IS SCAM***. This one story home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It boasts a beautiful/private outdoor space for hanging out and/or entertaining. The living room has gas logs for cozy nights watching movies. Open concept living room and kitchen is the perfect space for gatherings. The home has been freshly painted and is ready for you to move right in. New Stainless Steel Appliances Refrigerator.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

1101 Brookway West Dr

Welcome Home!! - To schedule a tour or reserve your apartment home today please call (336) 842-0129 or visit us at www.yopp-properties.com!. ** Pictures may not reflect the actual unit. Pricing and availability subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity. Yopp Properties LLC. Location. 1101 Brookway West Dr, Lewisville,...
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

4290 Plantation Ridge Ln

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 4290 Plantation Ridge Lane, Greensboro, NC 27409. 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, street side unit. 2 car garage with shelving and storage cabinet. Laundry room with washer/dryer, shelving & double storage closet. Open kitchen/living area. Kitchen has abundant cabinet & countertop space as well as a butler counter & cabinet, plus pantry. Tile in all rooms except bedrooms. Volume ceilings in most rooms. Master bedroom has spacious walk-in closet & master bath has garden tub & walk in shower. Additional bedroom has a walk-in closet & guest bath is spacious with plenty of countertop space. The sunroom is just off living room and offers lots of windows for natural light. Front entry patio is tumbled stone & is fenced. Neighborhood pool & workout room. Available 12/27. Pets under 25 lbs. No cats.
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

8412 Shilling Street

Adorable 2 Bedroom in Stokesdale - Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 8412 Shilling Street. 2. 1. 925. Location.
STOKESDALE, NC
News Argus

6426 Shallowford Rd.

Lewisville Gem! - Wonderful classic brick home in the heart of Lewisville, Large kitchen/den combo with fireplace, dining room, living room w/fireplace. HW floors throughout. Both a covered porch and screened porch, 2 car detached garage with openers. Newer heat pump, brand new double pane windows. No Pets Allowed. Location.
LEWISVILLE, NC
News Argus

217 N. Lindsay St

1 BR Near Stadium! Water & Basic Cable included! - 1 BR, 1 bath. Gas heat, central air conditioning. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Downstaits unit with secured access. Terazzo flooring throughout. You will not run out of closet space in this unit!. No pets. Non smoking. +++ We will schedule a...
HIGH POINT, NC
bhhschicago.com

5353 W Belle Plaine Avenue #2W

Beautiful rental in the heart of Portage Park. This unit is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment complete with large kitchen, dining room, living room, sun room AND balcony overlooking the pool at Portage Park. Portage Park is a free and public park with pool, basketballs and tennis courts as well as a pathway for getting those morning jogs in. This apartment is recently remodeled and HUGE; the balcony overlooking the park is extremely rare and will be amazing to have in the spring and summertime. You won't want to miss out on this unit. Welcome home!
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

2506 Miller Park Circle Apt A

2 Bed 1 Bath lower level apartment in the Historic Ardmore Neighborhood - 2 Bed 1 Bath lower level apartment in the Historic Ardmore Neighborhood of Winston-Salem. Convenient to Stratford Road, Thruway Shopping Center, Highway 421, Salem Parkway, Baptist Hospital, Downtown, shopping and dining. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen includes fridge and oven, great cabinet space and built in shelves.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

76 Shadylawn Drive

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home off Peace Haven Road & 2 car garage - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home off Peace Haven Road in Winston-Salem. Convenient to Country Club Road, HWY 421, Robinhood Road, Silas Creek Parkway, shops, restaurants and more. Formal dining and living rooms, large eat in kitchen and living room with built in shelving and wet bar. Kitchen includes all major appliances. Large primary bedroom has tray ceiling, attached bath with large closet. Laundry located on upper level with washer and dryer hook ups. Fenced backyard has spacious private deck. Finished basement and 2 car garage.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

2235 D Lewisville Clemmons Road -

Clemmons Office Space -Beautiful glassfront office space - This is a prime location for your business-Freshly painted large open office-beautiful receptionist desk included. Feel free to set up your space as it fits your business. Private bath included in space. Call today for a viewing. Water included. Currrently being painted and will post new pictures soon!
CLEMMONS, NC
News Argus

618 W. First Street

Perfect Downtown Apartment - Flexible 1 or 2bed/1bath with Wood Floors, Quiet Back Porch - Available for rent is your chance for the perfect location right on 1st Street off Broad Street. Very nice 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit with classic wood floors. Has a great feel with high ceilings, quiet back porch area, and great historic character.
HOUSE RENT

