806 W Willis Avenue

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home off Peace Haven Road & 2 car garage - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home off Peace Haven Road in Winston-Salem. Convenient to Country Club Road, HWY 421, Robinhood Road, Silas Creek Parkway, shops, restaurants and more. Formal dining and living rooms, large eat in kitchen and living room with built in shelving and wet bar. Kitchen includes all major appliances. Large primary bedroom has tray ceiling, attached bath with large closet. Laundry located on upper level with washer and dryer hook ups. Fenced backyard has spacious private deck. Finished basement and 2 car garage.
