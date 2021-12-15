Summerville officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic near Alston Middle School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Summerville Police Department was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.
Officials say the collision happened just after 8:30 a.m. while the officer was directing traffic near Alston Middle School.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2013 Hyundai struck the officer.
The officer was taken to an area hospital, but injuries do not appear to be serious.
News 2 is working to learn more.
