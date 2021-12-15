ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Summerville officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic near Alston Middle School

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvTnT_0dNT7kHs00

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Summerville Police Department was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Officials say the collision happened just after 8:30 a.m. while the officer was directing traffic near Alston Middle School.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2013 Hyundai struck the officer.

The officer was taken to an area hospital, but injuries do not appear to be serious.

News 2 is working to learn more. Keep checking counton2.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Eight injured, one dead in multi-car crash on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a deadly multi-car collision that happened in the area of Johns Island Saturday evening. According to CPD, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of Maybank Highway and Bohicket Road. A GMC SUV driving west on Maybank Highway veered left of the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
Crime & Safety
Summerville, SC
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrels Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the United States Coast Guard are searching for a missing kayaker. According to GCSO, the agencies are searching the waters of Murrells Inlet for a missing man. The man was last contacted around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night and […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mount Pleasant PD, Fire hosts bicycle safety class

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) along with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) hosted a bicycle safety class to teach children and parents bicycle riding safety. The bicycle safety class brought children and their parents together to participate while encouraging family bonding while practicing bicycle safety. Officials say that […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Police#Alston Middle School#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

House fire displaces four on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Saturday, Charleston Fire crews responded to a fire at a single-family home on James Island. According to CFD, the fire displaced four residents of the home – located on the 100 block of Chipley Terrace. No injuries have been reported. Fire crews are on the scene investigating the cause of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to RV/shed fire near Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are working to extinguish a fire that burned an RV/shed near Awendaw Friday afternoon. Officials with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a location on Richard Main Drive off Sewee Road where an RV and shed were burning. Crews said there were heavy flames when they arrived, but the bulk […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man, 45, arrested for assaulting, choking his mother after wrecking her car in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County arrested a 45-year-old man on Thursday after he assaulted his mother and choked her into unconsciousness. Deputies said the 72-year-old victim suffered “significant injuries” after she told them that her son had beaten and choked her after admitting that he damaged her car. An incident report […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Deputies locate missing juvenile in Lincolnville

UPDATE: Deputies said the juvenile has been located and is safe. LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile from Lincolnville. Deputies say Angel Canup, 13, was reported missing after deputies were called after 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening. Canup is believed to have left the area after getting […]
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Man who fired at first responders during call arrested for murder, attempted murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston arrested a 39-year-old man on several charges including murder and attempted murder. Officers responded to a location on Ranger Drive during the early morning hours of December 16th for a possible overdose. But as first responders entered the residence, police said they were fired upon by […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy