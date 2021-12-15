ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Wed. 9:21 a.m.: EU official: Omicron to be dominant variant by mid-January

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — The head of the European Union’s executive branch said today that omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January, amid concerns that a dramatic rise in infections will leave Europe shrouded in gloom during the holiday season....

