Kim Kardashian Shares Concerned Texts From Nephew Mason Warning Her Daughter North Against Going Live on TikTok

Kim Kardashian and Mason. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Wise words! One day after North went live on TikTok, Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest son, Mason, told Kim Kardashian that he doesn’t think it’s a good idea for his cousin to do that.

The KKW Beauty creator, 41, shared a text from her nephew via Instagram on Tuesday, December 14, which read, “Hi I don’t wanna disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that.”

Kim Kardashian and Mason. Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The preteen said that his cousin could “regret” those actions, saying, “I did the exact same thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety.”

Kim called Mason an “insightful king,” gushing to her followers about how “mature” Kourtney and Scott Disick’s son has become.

“I appreciate you looking out Mason. And I agree,” the Selfish author replied to him. “She felt bad and I don’t think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it.”

Mason said that he would “love to” chat with his younger cousin, noting that the conversation could happen “next time” he comes over. His aunt wrote, “I would love that! Thank you! Sleep over soon?”

North went live on TikTok on Monday, December 13, saying that she planned to give her audience a “house tour.” When the little one went into Kim’s bedroom and said, “Mom, I’m live,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashains alum replied, “No, stop. You’re not allowed to.”

In March 2020, Mason posted an Instagram Live and denied rumors that Kylie Jenner was “back together” with Travis Scott. When his account was deleted, the little one subsequently made a TikTok.

“I went viral. I would’ve had 2.7 mil by now if I kept it up,” he said on the app that same month.

Kourtney said in her own Instagram Live that she was worried about Mason being online because “people can be so mean” in the comments, explaining, “[He] didn’t ask us. He doesn’t [have a cellphone]. He has an iPad and a computer for his school. Scott and I just felt like, he’s 10.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.