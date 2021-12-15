ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Federal protections needed for our right to vote

By Scott Robert Shaw
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross the nation, and in Wisconsin, our voting rights are under attack. We have seen multiple attempts, many of them successful, to suppress the rights of voters. Things like limiting opportunities for early voting and adopting burdensome barriers for casting absentee ballots. In Wisconsin, legislators...

Washington Post

The danger of seeking compromise on voting rights

Rachel Shelden is an associate professor of history at Penn State and director of the George and Ann Richards Civil War Era Center. This week, congressional Democrats announced that they would shift their focus from the Build Back Better bill to comprehensive legislation on voting rights. This transition is no doubt prompted by Democrats on the ground, who have called Trump-allied Republicans’ efforts to obtain state political positions and pass restrictive voting laws a “five alarm fire.” But so far Democratic leaders have struggled to convince moderates of the severity of the crisis; instead, senators like Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) have reiterated their view that any legislation on voting rights should be bipartisan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

As voting rights pressure mounts, Sinema retreats to incoherent filibuster support

Facing heightened calls to support voting rights legislation, conservative Democrat Kyrsten Sinema and her staff have resorted to empty words. The Arizona senator is a staunch supporter of the filibuster despite all the evidence — past and present — that it’s often used by racists to thwart civil rights legislation. Not wanting to be viewed as one of those racists, she’s tried the impossible balancing act of backing the filibuster and claiming to support voting rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Wisconsin State
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Voting rights, right now

I have a young progressive friend who is working toward a Ph.D. and plans to be a professor of something or other. We’re coffee shop friends, and when we bump into each other, which is often, we usually take time to discuss the issues of the day and typically end our conversation — one nearly always laced with laughter — deeply depressed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
coloradopols.com

The Pivot To Voting Rights: A Time To Be Honest

Colorado Newsline reporter Chase Woodruff relays the new message from U.S. Senate Democrats, who are said to be “shelving” consideration of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better budget reconciliation bill in order to switch focus to quickly passing voting rights legislation:. Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mining Journal

Voting rights supported

MARQUETTE — The Ishpeming City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution that signals its support for an expansion of voting rights in Michigan. The council was joined Monday by the Marquette City Commission in passing the resolution. The resolution supports “the cause of protecting democracy, promoting policies that...
MARQUETTE, MI
wizmnews.com

Is Final-Five voting the key to fixing our broken political system?

It is no secret Americans are as divided as ever. That is certainly true in Wisconsin, where just about every political issue seems divided right down the middle. But in the end, little seems to get done, increasing frustration with our politicians who can’t seem to compromise on anything. But there may be a way to hold those we elect to office more responsible to their constituents. It is called Final Five voting. That is a new system for electing our public officials that is being considered in Wisconsin. It is hardly a radical idea and doesn’t require big changes at the ballot box. Under Final-Five voting, you wouldn’t have to choose either a Republican or Democrat candidate. All candidates are listed together. You simply pick your favorite, regardless of party affiliation. Voters can also select their second favorite and third favorite and so on. If after the election one candidate has captured at least 50% of the vote, the race is over. If not, the last place vote-getter is eliminated and the votes retallied. That continues until one candidate has a clear majority. This system would discourage candidates from only pandering to their base and encourage more moderate stances on issues. This bill deserves debate in Madison. Because it is clear that our current system is broken.
ELECTIONS
AOL Corp

Should noncitizens be granted voting rights?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates. New York City became the largest city in the country to grant noncitizens voting rights when the City Council on Thursday approved a measure that would allow as many as 800,000 legal residents to vote in local elections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Evers, Sixteen Governors Urge Senate Action to Protect Voting Rights

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today, together with 16 other governors, sent a letter to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell expressing concern over threats to the nation’s democracy and calling for action on federal legislation to protect voting rights and the right of every eligible voter to cast their ballot.
MADISON, WI
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: To protect our sacred vote from fraud, let’s take a cue from the past

Regarding the recent article, “Proposed ballot initiative would return Utah to in-person voting,” I humbly suggest that, wonderful as it is, this proposal could be improved in the following ways. This will ensure, even more, that there is no fraud taking place:. First: Return to the original intent...
ELECTIONS
Washington Post

The DOJ is struggling to protect voting rights. The White House and Senate must help.

The Supreme Court in 2013 effectively nullified Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act, gutting the main tool used to fight voting discrimination. In 2021, the court neutered much of the VRA’s Section 2, installing new “guideposts” on voting rights enforcement found nowhere in the statute. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats remain paralyzed by the filibuster in seeking real voting reform, and the White House so far has only pretty words to offer in defense of democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
12newsnow.com

Texas representative helping lead push for federal voting rights legislation

Lawmakers from across the country are calling on the U.S. Senate to delay winter recess until they take up the voting rights bills that would prevent discrimination at the polling booth. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the legislation. The Senate doesn't have the votes to do so without Republican...
TEXAS STATE

