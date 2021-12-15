ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

AAA Releases Christmas, New Year’s Travel Predictions

wirx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAAA reports more than 109 Million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles between December 23 and January 2. Holiday air travel is expected to be nearly...

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

109M Americans expected to travel this Christmas, AAA says

Absence apparently made millions of hearts grow fonder with roughly 34% more Americans expected to take to the roads and skies during the 2021 Christmas holiday than one year ago. According to the latest American Automobile Association projections, more than 109 million Americans, many of whom sacrificed 2020 holiday travel...
CHRISTMAS, FL
News 12

AAA: Nearly 110M will travel for year-end holidays

According to AAA, nearly 110 million people will travel for the end of the year holidays. That number is an almost 34% increase from 2020. AAA says the busiest travel days will be between next Thursday, Dec. 23, and Jan. 2, which is a Sunday. More than 27 million additional...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
keranews.org

Like Thanksgiving, year-end holiday travel for Texans to reach near pre-pandemic levels, AAA reports

Thursday will mark the start of a busy holiday travel season, and AAA Texas expects that like Thanksgiving, the travel volume will reach near pre-pandemic levels. “So, Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, AAA is predicting that 8.8 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more for leisure over the holiday period,” said AAA Texas Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “That’s a 32% increase over 2020, but it’s still 8% shy of what we saw in 2019, pre-pandemic.”
TEXAS STATE
wtxl.com

AAA predicts nearly 110 million Americans will travel this holiday season

Americans are packing up and heading out this holiday season. AAA is expecting more than 109 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles in the immediate days surrounding Christmas and New Year, which is up almost 34% from last year. “Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to...
TRAVEL
Your Radio Place

AAA predicts crowded roads and skies, with air travel nearly tripling over 2020

UNDATED–Travel expert, AAA, says travel during the upcoming year-end holiday period will rebound significantly from last year by almost 34% with 109.5 million travelers. The projected 100.1 million car travelers this year is 27.6% above last year and nearly as high as in 2018. Rising gas prices, while a headwind, are unlikely to have a significant impact on the return of auto travel.
TRAVEL
cw39.com

AAA Texas Travel Forecast for year-end

HOUSTON (KIAH) – We already know this is a busy time of year for traveling, but according to AAA Texas, people should expect a 32% increase in total travel volume over last year. Many Texas residents had to cancel holiday plans last year, now people are ready to make...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Car Rentals#Americans#Michigan News Network
erienewsnow.com

AAA Predicts Record Shattering Holiday Travel

The new COVID variant, omicron is really throwing travel plans for a loop. Some might have canceled their holiday plans all together while others are trying to navigate this holiday season. AAA is out with their holiday report for next week. They're saying it's going to be a record breaking...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
KTUL

Airline travel up 184% from last year, AAA says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The busiest travel season of the year is approaching, with 109,000,000 people expected to be traveling this week, according to AAA. One hundred million people will be hitting the road for Christmas, and 6,00,000 people will be taking flights. Airline travel is up 184% compared to this time last year.
TULSA, OK
wirx.com

Southwest Michigan Ranked As One Of The Top Tourist Destinations For 2022

Southwest Michigan has turned up on a list of the top 50 travel destinations around the world for 2022. TravelAndLeisure.com compiled the list which includes such locations as Antarctica and Queensland, Australia. It writes that southwest Michigan offers beaches with ocean-like views, but says they used to be the main draw to the area. Now, it says the region boasts “new high-style accommodations and hyper-local experiences are giving us more reasons to go.” The site lists spas in South Haven, the Harbor Grand Hotel in New Buffalo, and the new trails in Union Pier as attractions. It also touts southwest Michigan’s wine and beer makers, naming Waypost Brewing Company in Fennville and Penny Royal Cafe and Provisions in Saugatuck. Southwest Michigan comes in 44th on the list. It ranks the number one 2022 destination as Abruzzo, Italy followed by Alaska. You can find the article right here.
MICHIGAN STATE
travelawaits.com

Southwest Airlines Adding A New Fare Category For Travelers In 2022

Southwest Airlines is changing its fare structure in 2022, but company officials were vague this week in explaining what exactly is coming or when. The airline currently has three types of fares available to passengers, which have been available since 2007:. Wanna Get Away, which are the cheapest, not always...
INDUSTRY
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy