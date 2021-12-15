AAA Releases Christmas, New Year’s Travel Predictions

Southwest Michigan has turned up on a list of the top 50 travel destinations around the world for 2022. TravelAndLeisure.com compiled the list which includes such locations as Antarctica and Queensland, Australia. It writes that southwest Michigan offers beaches with ocean-like views, but says they used to be the main draw to the area. Now, it says the region boasts “new high-style accommodations and hyper-local experiences are giving us more reasons to go.” The site lists spas in South Haven, the Harbor Grand Hotel in New Buffalo, and the new trails in Union Pier as attractions. It also touts southwest Michigan’s wine and beer makers, naming Waypost Brewing Company in Fennville and Penny Royal Cafe and Provisions in Saugatuck. Southwest Michigan comes in 44th on the list. It ranks the number one 2022 destination as Abruzzo, Italy followed by Alaska. You can find the article right here.

