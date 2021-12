FORT WORTH, Texas — If you had a pair of new headphones on your Christmas list this year - be like Santa and check twice before adding them to your cart. The Better Business Bureau warned that an investigation into a Fort Worth-based business, "Beats by Dr. Dre," revealed that the business may be selling headphones posing as the real deal. (The actual name for the company selling headphones designed by N.W.A. alum and Death Row Records co-founder, Dr. Dre is Beats by Dre.)

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO