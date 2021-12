As someone whose life revolves around music, there are very few days of the year that excite me more than Spotify Wrapped day. This is a day that music fans across the world can come together and take a genuine interest in what each other have been listening to all year (if they’ve picked the correct streaming platform, that is). Sure, the entire rest of the year I will happily participate in dunking on Drake fans. However, for one glorious day a year, I am simply excited to see what my friends actually listen to when they’re not at a party or stressing over what songs to play on aux.

