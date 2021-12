Business has been around for about as long as man has inhabited this earth. While naturally a little more rudimentary, the premise has essentially remained the same. The key principle has always been an exchange of goods or services for something of value between at least two parties. How those parties are connected has changed over the centuries. While word-of-mouth has always been what could be argued as the most important form of marketing (and naturally, the only form at one time in history), our technological age has allowed us to form relationships faster, more directed, and on a grander scale. Prelo is a lead generation app that is going to help you do just that.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO