ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Anchor's Global Stock Picks for 2022

By - Anchor https://anchorcapital.co.za/
investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this note, the Anchor investment team has selected five global equities that we believe are worth keeping an eye on in the year ahead. In compiling this list, we have tried to identify shares that are not necessarily in all of our portfolios (as our portfolios have different mandates and...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Covid#Boston Scientific#Bsx#Medtech#Group#Medtronic#Mdt
Washington Times

Wall Street joins global slump for stocks; S&P 500 down 1.8%

NEW YORK — Wall Street is joining a worldwide slump for financial markets on Monday amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy. The S&P 500 was 1.8% lower in midday trading, following up on similar drops across Europe and Asia....
STOCKS
investing.com

D-Street Bleeds on Monday as Indices Slump; 49 Stocks on Nifty50 Trade in Red

Investing.com -- Following weak global market cues, the Indian equity benchmark indices Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened in red on Monday, declining further to 2.77% and 2.56% at 12:27 pm in the intraday session. The deep slump in the domestic markets is a result of a series of developments...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Nio, Las Vegas Sands

Stocks on Wall Street sold off on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index closing at its lowest level in nearly two weeks amid worries about tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy and the ongoing coronavirus health crisis. Investors should expect more volatility in the holiday-shortened Christmas week ahead as they...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Energy Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Brookfield Renewable sees high-powered cash flow growth ahead. Clearway Energy is about to receive a big cash infusion to supercharge its growth. NextEra Energy sees high-end growth in the near term, with big-time upside as new energy sources emerge. Decarbonization might be one of the biggest megatrends of our lifetime....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy