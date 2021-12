The first known case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Montana, the Department of Public Health and Human Services said on Monday. “DPHHS officials have detected the Omicron variant through testing of positive COVID-19 samples from two Montana residents in their 30s with travel history to South Africa,” the department said in […] The post First known case of omicron detected in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO