A group of students at Canyon Crest Academy were recognized for a project they completed for an International Genetically Engineered Machine Foundation competition. “The premise of the competition is to use synthetic biology to solve some sort of problem,” said Chris Jung, 17, a junior at CCA and co-president of a group of 25 students who entered the competition. “Most often this is some sort of global or local problem that’s affecting a community or something team members are passionate about.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO