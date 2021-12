It will not be long before the holiday season ends and, for gardeners, January usually brings renewed interest in all things having to do with gardening. Soon, bare root plants will be appearing in nurseries and as you walk the aisles of boxes of sticks placed in sawdust, you may wonder if they will ever grow and flourish. I can assure you they will if given the right planting techniques and care — and when the growing season begins in spring they will reward you with lush growth.

