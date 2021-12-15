ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

JPMorgan Chase grants Pinto stock award worth about $25 million

American Banker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan Chase granted Daniel Pinto a special stock award worth around $25 million ahead of his promotion next month to sole president of the biggest U.S. bank. The firm’s compensation and management-development committee awarded Pinto 750,000 options in the form of stock-appreciation rights, the New York-based company said Wednesday in a...

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
martechseries.com

TigerGraph Inducted Into JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation

Graph Analytics Leader Recognized for Developing Innovative Technology, Delivering Business Impact. TigerGraph, provider of a leading graph analytics platform, announced it has been inducted into the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation. Each year, the prestigious JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation award recognizes select emerging technology companies for their market innovation, business value, and disruptive product offerings.
BUSINESS
American Banker

JPMorgan bosses addicted to WhatsApp fuel $200 million in fines

JPMorgan Chase executives were supposed to make sure employee communications were archived for regulatory scrutiny. But for years, even the bosses were using their mobile phones to tap out work-related messages — a practice so pervasive that U.S. authorities dropped the hammer Friday, imposing $200 million in fines. The...
INTERNET
MarketWatch

Dow's 450-point drop led by losses in shares of Goldman Sachs, American Express

Shares of Goldman Sachs and American Express are trading lower Friday morning, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 453 points, or 1.3%, lower, as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and American Express (AXP) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares are down $12.50 (3.2%) while those of American Express have dropped $4.49 (2.8%), combining for a roughly 112-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Visa (V) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Daniel Pinto
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan Chase#Cmdc#Bloomberg News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
Deadline

CAA-Owner, Private Equity Giant TPG, Files To Go Public Amid IPO Boom

TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’ It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
BUSINESS
American Banker

BMO is said to express interest in BNP Paribas’s U.S. banking unit

Bank of Montreal has expressed interest in buying BNP Paribas's U.S. banking arm, according to people familiar with the matter, a potential deal that would shore up its stateside presence. The Canadian lender has held initial talks about an acquisition of BNP Paribas’s Bank of the West unit, the people...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy