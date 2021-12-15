ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Stop the Dartmoor Pony Auction, Protest Maine’s New Constitutional Amendment, & Demand Humanitarian Relief in Kenya: 10 Petitions to Sign this Week to Help People, Animals, and the Planet

By Jareb Gleckel
One Green Planet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for...

Maine Voters Pass “Right to Food” Amendment to State Constitution

In early November, voters in Maine chose to add an amendment to the state constitution recognizing a “natural, inherent, and unalienable right to food”—a first in the nation. Despite controversy over what tangible changes the new amendment would actually make, more than 70 percent of the state legislature voted to put it on the ballot, and 61 percent of Mainers voted yes. The amendment has received support from a diverse array of groups, from the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association to the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine-Institute for Legislative Action and the Maine Black Community Development. Opponents include veterinary and animal rights groups, who fear the potential for extensive animal welfare problems that could arise an expansion in amateur animal husbandry, and the Maine Municipal Association, which expressed fears that cities and towns will bear the brunt of costs for litigating issues that arise from the new amendment. Although dozens of countries around the world already protect this right, Maine’s constitutional amendment is a wordier document that opens doors to criticism and confusion.
Backlog, confusion await Afghans seeking humanitarian relief

Afghanistan’s dramatic collapse in August hit particularly hard for Ahmad, an Afghan who arrived in the United States in 2015 on a special immigrant visa following his work as a linguist for the U.S. military. His wife, children and extended family, including a brother who served in an elite...
Petition: Ban Battery Cages in Kenya

It’s easy to see why killing chickens for meat is cruel. Images of slaughterhouses paint a pretty clear picture: workers slit the animals’ throats as they hang upside down from rotating conveyer belts and, if all else fails, the chickens are dropped into boiling pits of water. But what about eggs?
Petition: Stop the Dartmoor Pony Auction

People 4 Ponies is an equine charity in the UK that specializes in helping traumatized ponies. Right now, the charity is fighting to shut down the Dartmoor Pony Auction. Dartmoor Ponies are native to the South West of England. Since the middle ages, they have lived free on the moors, which are inhospitable to many species. But each fall, sellers round them up during a period called “the Drift” to sell them off for money.
California Businesses Sue to Stop Farm Animal Welfare Law

California restaurants and grocery stores have filed a lawsuit to stop the implementation of a new farm animal welfare law. The proposed law would improve the conditions of breeding pigs, egg-laying chickens, and veal calves, making sure that they have ample space to live in and are treated humanely. The law was voted on and approved in 2018 but has suffered a 3-year delay due to grocers trying to stop it from going into effect.
Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
Washington state senator dies month after revealing COVID illness

Washinton state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a rigid conservative, died last Friday at age 52, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. Why it matters: The Washington Republican's death Friday came a month after he told a local radio station that he had tested positive for coronavirus while in El Salvador, per CNN. Ericksen's cause of death has not been made public.
12 Silent Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar Without Realizing It

Most people think only diabetics have high blood sugar levels. Yet this isn't so. Any person can suffer from this and may not notice the harm being done to nerves, blood vessels, and organs. I sure that in order to prevent complications, it's important to recognize worrying symptoms in time and take appropriate measures.
Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
US officially allows remittance payments back to Afghanistan, despite sanctions on Taliban

The US has formally authorised personal remittance payments to Afghanistan, a crucial lifeline as millions in the country face extreme hunger after the Taliban takeover of the government and the international community continues to sanction the new regime.On Friday, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control announce it would allow non-commercial remittances, even those that incidentally pass through the hands of entities affiliated with sanctioned groups like the Taliban and the Haqqani Network.Even with the remittances, humanitarian experts are warning that Afghans are facing a dire predicament, after the collapse of the internationally recognised government and pullout of...
