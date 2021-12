Your job search is about more than just creating resumes and preparing for the next opportunity. Following up after an interview can be essential to finding employment. According to CareerBuilder, less than 25 percent of job seekers follow up with a thank-you email after their interviews. Sending a thank-you email is a terrific way to remind hiring managers of your skills and qualifications. ...

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 HOUR AGO