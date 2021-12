We may not give our liver much thought. But it performs essential functions every day. Like other parts of the body, fat can build up in your liver. That may damage the liver and lead to serious health problems. AdventHealth physician, Dr. Iswanto Sucandy, specializing in disorders of the liver is here to talk about fatty liver disease which has become increasingly common, but it often has no symptoms.

TAMPA, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO