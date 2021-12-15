ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Wellness Wednesday: The Latest On The Omicron Variant And COVID

wosu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. hit the grim milestone of 800,000 COVID-19 related deaths, the most of any country. The number of known coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 50 million this week. That’s more than the...

news.wosu.org

Comments / 0

deseret.com

CDC predicts when the omicron variant wave will hit the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new prediction about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying it could cause a wave of cases in January 2022. Per The Washington Post, the CDC said the omicron variant is already spreading quickly throughout the United States. Cases related...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wosu.org

The Omicron Variant Is officially Confirmed In Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) announced that the COVID-19 variant called omicron is in Ohio. “We have known that it would only be a matter of time until a case of omicron was detected in Ohio," said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH director on Saturday. The Centers for Disease Control...
OHIO STATE
NOLA.com

Omicron variant in Louisiana: What we know about the latest coronavirus threat

The omicron variant of COVID-19 was identified last month, and at a Friday press conference state health officer Dr. Joe Kanter likened it to storm looming in the Gulf. “You don’t know what the track is going to be,” said Kanter. “You don’t know exactly how strong it’s going to be when it gets there. But you’re paying attention and you’re probably preparing.”
LOUISIANA STATE
State
Michigan State
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
Tacoma News Tribune

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Wednesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,225 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths Wednesday. The data was incomplete, DOH said, due to a processing-system problem. As of Wednesday, statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 787,245 cases and 9,497 deaths. The case total includes 95,279 infections listed as probable. Death data is considered complete only through Nov. 21. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
Person
Amy Moore
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says Covid variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of Delta

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not the coronavirus?The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to Covid-19. But with the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant often causing mild symptoms, such as stuffy nose, sore head and sore throat, it is very hard to tell the difference without testing.Professor Tim Spector, from Britain’s ZOE...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WREG

WHO: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast

VIENNA (AP) — The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad, the World Health Organization said Saturday. Omicron’s “substantial growth advantage” over the delta variant means it […]
WORLD
deseret.com

Scientists predict what happens next with the omicron variant

Multiple scientists and experts are weighing on what Americans should expect from the omicron variant of the coronavirus over the next few weeks. Dr. Stephen Goldstein, professor at the Eccles Institute of Human Genetics at the University of Utah, told Salon that cases will rise in the next few weeks to peak levels.
SCIENCE
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘We’ve never seen this before’: Covid positivity doubles in three days in NYC as Omicron detected in 38 US states

The Covid-19 positivity rate in New York City has doubled in three days as the Omicron variant of the virus has been detected in 38 US states. A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that the Omicron variant evading immunity could be a reason behind the percentage of New Yorkers testing positive for Covid-19 doubling in just three days this week, according to NBC New York. “We have seen a very substantial increase in cases in the last few days,” Mr de Blasio said during a press briefing on Thursday. “It is clear that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio hospitals in dire situation as COVID hospitalizations rise, staff members say

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s being described as a dire situation by hospital staff members — COVID hospitalization numbers are reportedly rising at an alarming rate, filling emergency rooms and intensive care units. On Tuesday, Cleveland Clinic Pulmonary and Critical Care physician Dr. Joseph Khabbaza said they’re seeing some of the highest volumes of patients across […]
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

COVID Worsens In Ohio As Holidays Approach

State health officials say the ongoing COVID pandemic in Ohio continues to worsen and could do so even more as winter sets in. On Thursday, the state reported 11,803 new cases on Thursday, which includes approximately 840 new cases attributed to a data error for testing dating back to March 1. Thursday's count was well above the 21-day average of 7,581 new cases.
OHIO STATE

