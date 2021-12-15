ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Utah Red Cross Volunteers Head to Kentucky

By Makayla Harris
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – It’s now day 5 of the cleanup from those deadly tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky.

The small city of 10 thousand people suffered some of the worst damage in the country and the tornado outbreak ripped through the south and midwest killing at least 88 people, 74 of them in Kentucky; meanwhile, Governor Andy Beshear says 122 Kentuckians are still unaccounted for.

In addition, up to 24,000 people are now without power and President Biden is expected to survey the storm damage in places that got hit the hardest later today.

Meanwhile, people across the country are making their way to Kentucky to help in whatever way possible including, several volunteers with the Utah Red Cross, putting their Christmas break on hold.

Joining Good Morning Utah to share what they’re seeing in Kentucky and how volunteers are helping is Heidi Ruster, CEO of the Utah Nevada Red Cross, here in the studio and Red Cross volunteer Steve Neilson lives in Kentucky.

