Brooklyn, NY

Elderly couple among three killed in Queens, Brooklyn fires

By Amanda Woods and
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago

Three people, including an elderly couple, were killed in a pair of separate blazes early Wednesday in the Big Apple, officials said.

The 75-year-old woman and her 81-year-old husband died in the Queens fire, which broke out around 4:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of a building on 162nd Street near 71st Avenue in Flushing, cops and police sources said.

Responding firefighters encountered “an advanced fire condition” in the building, “with a heavy clutter condition,” the FDNY said.


The Queens fire left an elderly couple dead.

Responding firefighters encountered “an advanced fire condition” in the Flushing building.

A building on 162nd Street near 71st Avenue in Flushing is seen on fire early Wednesday.

Once firefighters extinguished the blaze around 5:20 a.m., officers found the couple unconscious and unresponsive inside, officials said.

Their names have not been released, pending family notification.

Another adult was treated on scene for minor injuries, according to the FDNY and the sources.

Meanwhile, another fire that broke out around 3:45 a.m. in Brooklyn claimed the life of a 27-year-old man.


Firefighters respond to the fire in Brooklyn.

A woman is seen inside an ambulance after a fire in Brooklyn.

That blaze began in the kitchen on the third floor of a building on Ralph Avenue near Marion Street, part of NYCHA’s Brevoort Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, officials said.

The man was discovered unconscious and unresponsive with burns all over his body once firefighters extinguished the blaze around 4:30 a.m., authorities said.

His name was also not immediately released.


The fire broke out at a building that is part of NYCHA’s Brevoort Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The causes of both fires remained under investigation later in the morning.

Comments / 0

 

Related
