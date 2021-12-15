The Top Smells That Take Us Back to Our Childhood

The holidays can be a joyous, celebratory time, but not always. Not for everyone. As therapists, this is our busiest time of year. We hear from clients we haven’t seen in months who would like an extra session, trying to prepare for a disappointment, stressful family time, or low mood that accompanies the holidays for them. Much of the difficulty stems from childhood holidays, family time fraught with conflict or disappointment or pain. Our clients often describe holiday scenarios that do not look like a Norman Rockwell print, where they do not feel welcome or comfortable to visit. Even so, there can be a sense of duty during the holiday season to see family even when it hurts, simply what is expected.

