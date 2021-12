The Louisville Leopards Swim Teams competed against the Cloverleaf Colts and host Alliance Aviators in a tri-meet Friday Evening at the Alliance YMCA. The Louisville boys fell to host Alliance 106-34 and also Cloverleaf 67-34 to fall to 1-5 on the year. The Lady Leopards defeated the host Aviators 129-63 and were also victorious against the Colts 129-59. The Louisville Girls are now 6-1 on the season.

