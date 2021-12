The 'Rupt' app is an investment platform for individuals to help them take advantage of information that's utilized by some of the top analysts to maximize every dollar they put in. The app works by scoring every stock according to more than 50 parameters in real-time before quantifying it down to a single number. This will make the process of finding the best stocks to invest in easier by simply going down the list according to a unified rating instead of needing to take multiple factors into account.

