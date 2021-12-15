Boys varsity wrestling competes in Colby

On Friday, Dec. 10, the boys varsity wrestling team got second during the Colby Eagle Invitational. The team went 6-1 only, losing to Wray, Colo., who got first. In total, Hays High earned fourth out of the 18 teams in duals. The event lasted two days, ending on Saturday, Dec....
Colby picked up a Cloverbelt East boys basketball win, 58-42. Richard Streveler had 17 points to lead Colby. Brody Decker added 15 points. Degan Sandelier had 11 points to lead Loyal. Colby scoring: Voelker 2, Lopez 5, R. Streveler 17, Decker 15, Wiese 9, J. Streveler 9. Loyal scoring: Stieglitz...
The boys’ varsity team will travel to Highland for a Holiday tournament to be held on December 28 – 30th. Hanover Central will begin play on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. against Hammond Morton. The winner of this game will play on Tuesday night at 7:30. The loser of this game will play Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. Depending on how we fare, we will play again on Thursday. Updates will be posted. Teams participating are: Hammond Morton, Whiting, Highland, Portage, Kankakee Valley, Lighthouse CPA, and Munster. Fans are asked to enter through Door C. It is highly suggested that all fans wear masks. Tickets can be purchased at the front door and doors will open 30 minutes before game time. Do NOT come any sooner. Games can be viewed via live streaming at: nfhsnetwork.com (pay-per-view)
SYRACUSE – The Cazenovia girls indoor track team posted another exceptional performance in its final meet of 2021. The Lakers scored 77 points to place second among 20 schools at the morning session of last Saturday’s George Constantino Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena. Only the nationally renowned Fayetteville-Manlius squad (116) outscored Cazenovia, whose athletes placed in 14 of 16 events.
Junction City Blue Jay boys varsity wrestlers went 4-4 in the Claremore, Oklahoma duals this past weekend. Junction City defeated teams from Skiatok, OK, Logan Rogersville, Berryhill, and Claremore. They lost to Chanute, Jefferson City, Mo., Vinita, Ok and Salina, OK. In JV action the Blue Jays finished fourth in...
(Story from Lake Mills Head Coach Alex Brandengburg) The Lake Mills wrestling team, along with 30 other schools from around Iowa, traveled to Waterloo for the state’s premier dual tournament December 17 and 18. On the first day of the event, the Bulldogs dropped the opener to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 46-27. “We wrestled fairly average in the first dual,” said Coach Alex Brandenburg. “We needed to pull out a couple more of the close matches to have had a chance against a very good team.” In the consolation semifinals, the team received a bye because original first seed Lisbon dropped out of the meet a day prior. After the bye, Wapsie Valley was the opponent in the 5th place dual. Lake Mills wrestled a great dual to top the Warriors, 50-27. “This was the best dual for us over the course of the two day tournament,” Brandenburg said. “The kids really rebounded well from the first round loss.” For Saturday, the Bulldogs were placed in a round robin bracket with the other three teams who placed fifth in their brackets on Friday. A couple large and traditionally powerful schools, North Scott and Cedar Rapids Prairie, were the first two opponents on Saturday. Results were not good for the team, as the Lancers pummeled the Bulldogs 54-15 and Hawks won 46-26. “With how young we are and up against schools the size of these two, we seemed completely outmanned,” Brandenburg noted. “We did wrestle better against Prairie than North Scott but lost too many close matches.” Union of LaPorte City was paired with Lake Mills for the final dual of the tournament, and the Bulldogs captured a tight 42-37 victory. “This was an ugly win, but we will take it.” Brandenburg said. “The Battle of Waterloo was a tough two days for our team, but wrestling some of the best teams in the state will make our kids better in the long run.”
Comments / 0