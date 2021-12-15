People On The Move

Mondee Inc., a San Mateo, California-based travel company, is going public via a merger with Ithax Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition corporation backed by the founder of Ithaca Capital and the principals of Axia Ventures. The deal is valued at about $1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022, at which point the combined company will be named Mondee and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "MOND." The company was founded in 2011 by Prasad Gundumogula, who is its current CEO, and initially focused on the private airfare market. It has since expanded to...

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO