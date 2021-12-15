People On The Move

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMadHive, the enterprise software platform that powers modern media, today announced that former Yahoo executive...

MarketWatch

Travel company Mondee is going public by merging with SPAC Ithax in deal valued at about $1 billion

Mondee Inc., a San Mateo, California-based travel company, is going public via a merger with Ithax Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition corporation backed by the founder of Ithaca Capital and the principals of Axia Ventures. The deal is valued at about $1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022, at which point the combined company will be named Mondee and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "MOND." The company was founded in 2011 by Prasad Gundumogula, who is its current CEO, and initially focused on the private airfare market. It has since expanded to...
SAN MATEO, CA
bizjournals

D.C. customer retention startup eyes big European growth with new subsidiary HQ

D.C. customer retention company ChurnZero Inc. is doubling-down on its international business by opening a subsidiary headquarters in the Netherlands, it announced Monday. The company will remain based in D.C. at 1100 15th St. NW while forming ChurnZero BV, which will lead up international business from its new Amsterdam office. The new location will be responsible for working with existing international clients as well as expanding its clientele across Europe.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Another tech leadership transition: Alert Innovation promotes COO to CEO

Alert Innovation Inc., a privately held robotics company with about 325 employees in the Boston area, is the latest tech organization to make adjustments to its leadership team this year. The North Billerica grocery-picking robot maker said on Monday that COO Fritz Morgan is succeeding to John Lert as chief...
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

What is Web3 and How Will It Impact Your Money?

Blockchain, the technology that powers cryptocurrencies, may soon be responsible for the creation of an entirely new internet — and it could have an impact on how you manage your finances. “Web3” is the new decentralized, blockchain-based web that’s getting … Continue reading → The post What is Web3 and How Will It Impact Your Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

Amid an ongoing pandemic, rising labor and shipping costs, skilled operator and raw materials shortages, and other formidable challenges, fashion and soft goods supply chains are stretched to their limits. So well documented are these disruptions that they have become top of mind for consumers, who are being warned to expect delays, higher costs and empty shelves this holiday season. To successfully navigate these obstacles, retail, textile, apparel and footwear executives must increase their efforts to: accelerate cycle time control costs ensure supply chain transparency build sustainable products and practices. Great strides have been made, but heading into 2022, manufacturing remains a frontier ripe for digital...
INDUSTRY
bizjournals

Stan Silverman: Better.com CEO Vishal Garg's 'demoralizing' treatment of employees was unacceptable

A CEO must possess people skills that a founder may lack. This was amply demonstrated at Better.com, a privately held online mortgage company founded in 2016 by Vishal Garg. On Dec. 1, Garg personally laid off 900 shocked employees during a three-minute video conference. He claimed the reason was to improve productivity, not an uncommon objective in advance of going public. What was unacceptable, however, was the way he did it.
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Former electronics store, RadioShack, pivots fully into DeFi

A century-old company, RadioShack, formerly RadioShack Corporations, has confirmed a complete u-turn into the burgeoning decentralized finance (DeFi), a crypto niche specialized in offering services similar to traditional finance through blockchain technology. RadioShack turns to DeFi. Tai Lopez, the Executive Chairman of the venture, had previously hinted at this on...
BUSINESS

