National Signing Day updates: Where will East TN high school athletes compete?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several athletes from the Knoxville area are putting pen to paper to continue their athletic careers on the college level.

Maryville has three football players signing NLI’s on Wednesday. Quarterback Carson Jones is signing with Furman, wide receiver Markel Fortenberry is signing with Liberty and Brayden Hoy is signing to play at Maryville College.

Fulton has two football kids heading to the next level in brothers Seth and Keenan Vaughn, they’re both signing with Tennessee Tech.

Fresh off a 5A state championship, Powell has the No. 1-ranked recruit in the nation in defensive lineman Walter Nolen. Nolen is expected to sign Wednesday with Texas A&M.

