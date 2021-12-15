Yoon Yi Re Makes A Shocking Confession To Chu Young Woo And Hwang Bo Reum Byeol In “School 2021”

One out of three isn’t bad for K-actor Kim Sun Ho in crafting his slow comeback, and it looks like all projects are moving forward one with him and two without him. After his October scandal with his ex-girlfriend, Kim Sun Ho will remain filming the movie Sad Tropics but has been confirmed to be replaced in his other two scheduled movies 2 O’Clock Date and Dog Days. For the romance suspense movie 2 O’Clock Date with Yoona as the female lead, the new male lead will be Ahn Bo Hyun, continuing his high profile year in 2021 with Kairos, Yumi’s Cells, and My Name. For the other movie the ensemble piece Dog Days about a variety of characters and their dog interactions, totally my type of movie, Kim Sun Ho’s role will now be played by Lee Hyun Woo. Both movies are slated to film in early 2022 and for Kim Sun Ho he’s scheduled to start filming Sad Tropics with costars Go Ara and Kim Kang Woo in the near future.

