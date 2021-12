Last October, Star Trek legend William Shatner made history as the oldest person ever to fly to space at the age of 90 when he boarded a Blue Origin spaceflight, along with three others, that lasted around 10 minutes. It was a much-celebrated achievement since the actor has been known for playing Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek and it was surreal to see that he was able to actually go to space for real.

