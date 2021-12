For people with post-traumatic stress disorder, recalling memories of physical or sexual assault, combat or disaster-related events can induce intense anxiety or panic attacks as well as debilitating flashbacks. In the U.S., about 7% of people suffer from PTSD and lose an average of about four working days each month as a result. Trauma-specific psychotherapy, like cognitive processing or “talk” therapy, is the cornerstone of treatment for PTSD. But for approximately half of people, these traditional approaches are ineffective at fully addressing PTSD symptoms over the long term. Antidepressant drugs are frequently used if psychotherapy fails, or in combination with it,...

