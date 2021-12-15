It’s good to be bad with DreamWorks’

The eternal spaghetti western genre lives on in the recent film The Harder They Fall. Starring Idris Elba, as Rufus Buck, a ruthless outlaw with the same smug grin and half-lite eyes you may have seen in The Suicide Squad, but this time, set in 19th century outlaw Texas. Despite everyone sharing their 2nd cousins’ login information, Netflix still shows to have exorbitantly large budgets for the blockbuster movies they produce, and this movie is no different. The western has evolved over time from the Sergio Leone films of the 1960’s. Westerns have been adapted to a modern audience with the same grit and dirt and clear cut lines of good and evil that the genre has fostered for so long.

