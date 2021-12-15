Kingsport Ballet presents ‘The Nutcracker’ back in-person

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Ballet is once again performing “The Nutcracker” for in-person audiences. Last year, audience members could only watch via live stream.

Dancers auditioned for the show in August, began rehearsing in September and just began rehearsals on the stage at Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Dec. 13.

There are 40 cast members, including students from the Artistic Motion in Greensboro, North Carolina through a partnership with the two schools. Professional guest artists will also be performing in the show. While the school typically brings in professional dancers, the partnership is new this year.

“We provided some dancers for their production of ‘The Nutcracker’, which took place last week, and they provided answers to be a part of ours,” said Bertina Dew, the executive director. “So, it’s kind of exciting. I think it opens doors for other future partnerships.”

Dew said the show is great for any age and experience level with live ballet.

“If you’ve not seen one of our productions before, you will be very pleasantly surprised that we have this level of ballet here in Kingsport,” said Dew. “If you have never been a ballet, this is probably one of the best ones to start with because it keeps moving.”

There will be four performances — a Thursday morning show for students and shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Tickets for in-person are sold out for Saturday and Sunday, but tickets to watch the Saturday night show via live stream can be purchased here .

The shows are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts on Northeast State Community College Campus.

