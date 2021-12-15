ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Ballet presents ‘The Nutcracker’ back in-person

By Kate Nemarich
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMhqj_0dNSy6Ku00

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Ballet is once again performing “The Nutcracker” for in-person audiences. Last year, audience members could only watch via live stream.

Dancers auditioned for the show in August, began rehearsing in September and just began rehearsals on the stage at Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Dec. 13.

West Greene students, faculty shave teacher’s head to raise funds for child leukemia patient

There are 40 cast members, including students from the Artistic Motion in Greensboro, North Carolina through a partnership with the two schools. Professional guest artists will also be performing in the show. While the school typically brings in professional dancers, the partnership is new this year.

“We provided some dancers for their production of ‘The Nutcracker’, which took place last week, and they provided answers to be a part of ours,” said Bertina Dew, the executive director. “So, it’s kind of exciting. I think it opens doors for other future partnerships.”

Dew said the show is great for any age and experience level with live ballet.

Report: Candus Wells informs police of trespassing after social media creators arrive on property

“If you’ve not seen one of our productions before, you will be very pleasantly surprised that we have this level of ballet here in Kingsport,” said Dew. “If you have never been a ballet, this is probably one of the best ones to start with because it keeps moving.”

There will be four performances — a Thursday morning show for students and shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Tickets for in-person are sold out for Saturday and Sunday, but tickets to watch the Saturday night show via live stream can be purchased here .

The shows are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts on Northeast State Community College Campus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blountville, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nutcracker
WJHL

Daniel Boone MCJROTC assist Marines with Toys for Tots program

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday, cadets of the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Program helped Marines at the United States Armed Forces Reserve Center in Gray with their Toys for Tots program. According to a release from the school’s MCJROTC program, the cadets helped the Marines bag and distribute more […]
GRAY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WJHL

Best cooking gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which cooking gifts are the best? Does a family member, friend or partner love to cook? Whether they’re a seasoned chef or someone just starting in the culinary world, there are plenty of great gift ideas that will help elevate their kitchen and improve their […]
RECIPES
WJHL

CA woman accused of stealing $32K from TN library

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A California woman was indicted on Friday after she allegedly stole over $32,000 from a Haywood County library. According to the press release, Shekinah Edwards allegedly issued 14 checks made payable to herself from the Elma Ross Public Library from May to June 2020. Each of the checks had forged signatures […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJHL

Local veteran reunited with military medals and more

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A thrift store find led to a local veteran being reunited with his military medals. John Drury was working in his art studio when he received a call from a stranger. The call was from Nancy Brown, a volunteer at a Greeneville thrift shop, who found a box of military items. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy