ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

James announces final opioid maker trials in NY have concluded

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTz7O_0dNSy1vH00

Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday the final trial of an opioid maker not currently in bankruptcy has concluded.

NY State of Politics reports the state has received $1.7 billion from opioid makers the state said contributed to the rise in opioid addiction in New York in recent years. In a statement, James said “Today marks an important milestone as we conclude the trial against the last remaining defendant in our opioids trial — Teva Pharmaceuticals USA. More than two years ago, I made a promise that we would hold opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable for the deaths and the suffering caused by an epidemic that they helped fuel. And, one-by-one, we have done just that.”

James filed suit against several drug makers, beginning in 2019. Final settlements in the first round of suits were reached last week. In October, James began handing out money from the settlements to communities, which will use it for treatment and education programs.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 1

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Pfizer officials predict the pandemic will end in 2024

Pfizer announced Friday that the future of COVID-19 may switch from pandemic to endemic by 2024. Executives with Pfizer stated that the novel Coronavirus may end up in our lives for good, becoming more like the flu and leading to regional outbreaks. Pfizer’s chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, said how...
INDUSTRY
FingerLakes1.com

Effort to recover Cuomo book money runs into legal snags

There are questions about the legality of the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) order that former Governor Andrew Cuomo pay back the $5.1 million he received for his book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic. NY State of Politics reports Counsel Larry Schimmel with the Attorney...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FingerLakes1.com

Corning, Inc. faces discrimination suit over alleged failure to promote women

Corning, Inc. is being sued. The Corning Leader reports the suit accuses the company of violating federal law by failing to promote female machine operators at two of its locations in New York, and instead, grooming male employees for promotion. The suit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District by the federal Equal Opportunity Employment Commission. The suit was filed after the agency and Corning were unable to reach a settlement through the agency’s conciliation process.
CORNING, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Monthly $1,200 stimulus checks for undocumented workers could become permanent thanks to expanded Excluded Workers Fund

New York could make a pandemic-era stimulus program that sent $15,200 to thousands of individual undocumented workers in 2021 permanent. Advocates and some lawmakers are calling for the Excluded Workers Fund to be made permanent. The fund was initially set at $2.1 billion, and provided stimulus payments of up to $15,000 to workers who are not traditional residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Person
Letitia James
FingerLakes1.com

State health commissioner: “We’re not in a state of panic about omicron variant,” but holiday gatherings should happen with precautions

The state’s new health commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said holiday gatherings should only happen at consideration of the most-vulnerable. So what does that mean for Christmas, New Years, and remaining holiday gatherings?. “Just look at it from the perspective of the person who is most vulnerable who would be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

New York’s moratorium preventing electricity, internet from being shut off due to pandemic ends this week: Thousands could lose service to nonpayment

On Tuesday New York’s moratorium on utility shut-offs will come to an end. It’s the latest sign that despite surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations – public policy is moving away from pandemic-era precautions. The end of the state’s utility moratorium will leave 1.3 million households to deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Penn Yan moves marijuana opt-out hearing to larger venue

Anticipating a big crowd, the village of Penn Yan is moving Tuesday night’s hearing on whether or not to opt-out of marijuana sales and/or on-premise consumption. The 6PM hearing will now be held in the Penn Yan Academy auditorium. Communities have until the end of the year to decide whether to allow retail sales and/or on-site consumption. Most communities have made the same decision on both, whether yes or no, but some have split.
PENN YAN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy