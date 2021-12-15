James announces final opioid maker trials in NY have concluded

Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday the final trial of an opioid maker not currently in bankruptcy has concluded.

NY State of Politics reports the state has received $1.7 billion from opioid makers the state said contributed to the rise in opioid addiction in New York in recent years. In a statement, James said “Today marks an important milestone as we conclude the trial against the last remaining defendant in our opioids trial — Teva Pharmaceuticals USA. More than two years ago, I made a promise that we would hold opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable for the deaths and the suffering caused by an epidemic that they helped fuel. And, one-by-one, we have done just that.”

James filed suit against several drug makers, beginning in 2019. Final settlements in the first round of suits were reached last week. In October, James began handing out money from the settlements to communities, which will use it for treatment and education programs.

