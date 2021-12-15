ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $18.50 an hour

By Leada Gore
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hobby Lobby is boosting its minimum wage. The minimum wage for full-time employees will increase from $17 to $18.50 effective Jan. 1, 2022. “We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” said Hobby Lobby founder and...



Harrisburg, PA


PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

