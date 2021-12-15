The 10 Greatest Fictional Archers

It definitely appears that Clint could possibly walk away, or at least it feels like he could have, but given how invested he is in this matter at the moment it’s bound to happen that walking away would be the worst thing he could do. Between having to cut his family time short and finding out that there’s a Black Widow on his case, Clint’s holiday has definitely taken a turn for the worse, and so has Kate’s. Stating that Kate brought this on herself by wanting to meet her hero might have been accurate back in episode 1, but as of now she’s started to head for the deep end and is just now starting to realize that she might not be able to swim quite as well as she thought. All analogies aside for the moment, the fact that Yelena Belova has been hired to take out Clint was already made apparent earlier in the Black Widow post-credits scene when she was speaking to Val. But what people didn’t know was revealed after Yelena was shown turning to ash and then snapping back to reveal that she’d been a victim of the Snap, or the blip, whatever a person wants to call it.

