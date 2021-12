A resident went to the police station at 4:07 p.m. Dec. 14 to report she received a phone call from a man claiming to be a bank representative. He advised her there was fraudulent activity with her account. The caller ID on the phone showed the bank’s name. He said someone made purchases at a Best Buy in Kentucky. He asked her to confirm her identity by providing him with her bank account username, password and Social Security number. She did. The man then told her he would email her further information about the alleged fraud. On Dec. 14, she saw several Zelle transactions in her account that she did not authorize totaling $2,000. She tried to call the number back and it was forwarded directly to the bank’s fraud center. She then spoke with that department and reported the incident. She had her account frozen and remaining money moved to a new one. She was advised to complete a police report.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 44 MINUTES AGO