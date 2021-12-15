One person in critical condition after a semi-trailer truck plunges off an overpass in Dallas (Dallas, TX) Nationwide Report

One person was critically injured after a semitrailer plunged off an overpass early Tuesday near Interstate 35E and burst into flames after landing on train tracks below.

The early reports showed that the truck went off the overpass connecting West Woodall Rodgers Freeway with northbound I-35E at around 12:30 a.m. and dropped approximately 30 to 40 feet, crashing into a rail line [...]

