The weakness in the general stock market is likely to lead investors to revisit timeless classics, such as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), a large cap stock well-placed in several major indices and a bellwether of the banking sector. However, the stock's price, like most other stocks, had been buffeted by Omicron and a hawkish Federal Reserve over the last few weeks and hence, it would be worth assessing if this traditionally expensive but solid stock is worth investing in now.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO