ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Best Cotswolds hotels: where to stay for location, style and value for money

By Lizzie Pook
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V41ou_0dNSwUpl00

From its photogenic honey-stone cottages to its postcard-perfect country pubs, there’s very little that isn’t ridiculously good looking about the Cotswolds (and that includes its celebrity residents).

Stretching across Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire , Somerset, Warwickshire , Wiltshire and Worcestershire, this area of outstanding natural beauty delivers charm in spades. Hotels range from sprawling countryside estates and shirt-and-tie manor houses to cosy restaurants with rooms and boutique B&Bs.

Options are plentiful, so it’s all about finding the right fit and making yourself at home. Here’s the cream of the crop.

The best hotels in the Cotswolds are:

The Independent's hotel reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and book, but we never allow this to affect our coverage.

Best for village vibes: Thyme

Neighbourhood: Southrop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Ryo7_0dNSwUpl00

Dotted throughout Southrop Manor’s sprawling 150-acre estate you’ll find the cosy pub, 17th-century cottages, two restaurants and al fresco pool that make up Thyme, which is not so much a hotel as a village-within-a-village. Guests have the run of the place, swanning from central-hub-slash-watering-hole Baa (which also happens to be a bar , set in former lambing sheds) to the first-class Meadow Spa that offers probiotic treatments in soothing surroundings. When it comes to sleeping, 31 restful, neutral-hued rooms are set in restyled farmhouse buildings (including a former rectory and a magnificent tithe barn) while ex-Quo Vadis chef Charlie Hibbert is doing wonders in the kitchen.

Price: Doubles from £340, room only

Book now

Best for channelling your inner lord of the manor: No 131 The Promenade

Neighbourhood: Cheltenham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1lZ9_0dNSwUpl00

If you have designs on one day rattling around a grand Georgian mansion, make it this grand Georgian mansion. Traditional on the outside and eclectic on the inside, this good looker from the team behind The Lucky Onion is a (really big) home away from home. Each of its eight opulent rooms is decked out in statement wallpapers, industrial lights and moody blues with brassy touches, while antique knick-knacks rub up against original artworks by David Hockney and Banksy. The newest addition is events space The House, which can be booked out in its eight-bedroomed entirety for OTT weddings and parties.

Price: Doubles from £135, B&B

Book now

Best for grown-up glamping: The Fish

Neighbourhood: Farncombe Estate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UK9WB_0dNSwUpl00

With shepherd’s huts, forests prime for stomping and adult-friendly tree houses poking out from towering silver birch trees, The Fish is a veritable playground for the Cotswolds set who want lashings of luxe with their long country walks. Set on 400 glorious acres, it’s dog-friendly, romance-friendly (we’re talking twin soaking tubs and prosecco in the minibar) and seafood-focused, with elegant restaurant Hook serving up poached fish, tender mussels and Porthilly oysters that are a bracing coastal walk on a plate.

Price: Doubles from £160, B&B

Book now

Best for hearty suppers: The Wild Rabbit

Neighbourhood: Chipping Norton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxpUb_0dNSwUpl00

The most genteel sort of pub with rooms, The Wild Rabbit is actually a meticulously transformed 18th-century coaching inn. Set just a few fields apart from Daylesford’s Bamford Haybarn spa and organic farm shop (where posh sorts get their eggs and kale), the hotel is a brilliantly mellow space filled with blonde wood, honey stone and nature-inspired touches, like tree-trunk four poster beds and twig coat hooks. But grub is the real name of the game here and menus are based on what’s in season on the Daylesford Estate. Dishes are not cheap, but the market garden Jerusalem artichokes and cote de boeuf with Roscoff onion cooked over charcoal is certainly worth it.

Price: Doubles from £150, B&B

Book now

Best for boutique chic: Foxhill Manor

Neighbourhood: Farncombe Estate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGVX1_0dNSwUpl00

This small and intimate modern manor has only eight rooms, so you’re unlikely to get trampled by a rush of welly boots on your way to breakfast. Here, privacy is king and you’re as welcome to hole up in your airy room (with rolling views of vales and mountains) as you are to settle down with head chef Richard Thorpe in the cushion-strewn dining room to discuss menu options. Grounds are pretty and well-maintained; ask the kitchen to pack you a picnic and head out to explore the 400-acre woodland on your doorstep, or Dormy House and its bounty of high-end amenities are just a short transfer away.

Price: Doubles from £599, B&B

Book now

Best for the whole gang to enjoy: Calcot Manor & Spa

Neighbourhood: Tetbury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03JI9B_0dNSwUpl00

For a family-friendly space that welcomes tiny tearaways with open arms, Calcot Manor is decidedly chic. Drop the small ones off in the play zone for mask-making, den-building or other such mucky craftwork with the enduringly cheery staff, then make straight for the heated indoor pool or al fresco hot tub for a champagne-in-hand soak. The 35 rooms are splashed with Farrow & Ball and decked out in restful neutrals, and many of them sit under sloping eaves or ancient beams. The Gumstool Inn serves unpretentious pub grub that tastes great, from Gloucester sausages with mash and shallots, to Jerusalem artichoke risotto with porcini.

Price: Doubles from £364, B&B

Book now

Best for fillies and stallions: Lucknam Park

Neighbourhood: Colerne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLSHQ_0dNSwUpl00

Is there anything Lucknam isn’t good at? From its Michelin-star restaurant to its award-winning spa, everything here is superlative – including the gloriously glossy horses that trot round the on-site stables. Set in a 500-acre estate, guests at this grand 43-bedroom property (alongside three cottages) have access to tennis courts, croquet lawns and manicured gardens. Rooms and suites – which are of the chinoiserie silk and chandeliers variety – look out onto green views, and downstairs chef Hywel Jones (who earned the opulent restaurant its Michelin star more than a decade ago) does wonders with hearty meats and seasonal ingredients, such as wild garlic, morels and lemongrass.

Price: Doubles from £275, room only

Book now

Best for contemporary country-pile chic: The Slaughters Manor House

Neighbourhood: Lower Slaughter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHmle_0dNSwUpl00

Forget opulent chandeliers and duck-printed cushions, Slaughters Manor House takes the country-house archetype and hurls it gleefully out the window. This place looks more like a boutique city crashpad than a stuffy country grande dame, with rose gold and marble in the dining room and strokeable aubergine and taupe in the bedrooms. Nineteen rooms and suites make The Slaughters wonderfully intimate, and some even open up onto their own private gardens. Outdoorsy sorts can take part in anything from rock-climbing to duck herding, but if you’re more of a homebody, the in-room spa treatments are the epitome of indulgence.

Price: Doubles from £180, B&B

Book now

Best for spa bunnies: Dormy House

Neighbourhood: Farncombe Estate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BNseY_0dNSwUpl00

Think of welcoming Dormy House as your secretly posh uncle’s second home, with 38 rooms and a spa so decorated with awards it draws in zen-seekers from across the country. The owners are Nordic, so interiors are suitably Scandi-inspired, with clean lines and calm, quiet washes of colour on the walls. At the property’s heart is a 17th-century farmhouse, replete with flagstone floors and flames crackling in imposing stone fireplaces. If you don’t fancy clay-pigeon shooting or quad-biking around the estate, then surrender to the salt-infusion steam room or the hands of the skilled massage therapists for an afternoon of knot-busting.

Price: Doubles from £299, B&B

Book now

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Man finds rare 1,700-year-old Roman villa buried under family farm

A large chunk of history hid beneath this UK farm for centuries. Jim Irvine was meandering around his father’s farm when he noticed some odd shards which, with the help of some Google Earth searches, led to one of Britain’s most significant Roman mosaic findings in the last century, Live Science reported.
SCIENCE
97.9 KICK FM

The 8th Best Hotel in the World is located here in Illinois

A list of the best hotels in the world has been announced and the highest-ranking hotel in the United States is found right here in the Land of Lincoln!. Condé Nast is a big-time travel and destination magazine/website that has come out with a ranking of the top 50 hotels in the entire world, the list includes hotels from New York, Paris, London, and Chicago. Now it isn't surprising to me that Chicago has a hotel on the list but where it falls on the list is maybe a little surprising. The list (to see the whole list click here!) has The Gwen a luxury Michigan Ave, Chicago Hotel ranked as the 8th best hotel in the world, on the site they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
Robb Report

This 16th-Century Globe, the Oldest Ever Auctioned, Just Sold for $153,861

A 16th-century globe showing the world before Europeans ever set foot on Australia sold for $153,861 at Hansons Auctioneers on Thursday. The artifact—which depicts sea monsters, ships and King Triton (a Greek God of the sea) but omits the South Pacific island continent—measures 3.5 inches in diameter and dates back as far as 1550, making it the oldest globe ever offered at auction. The seller bought the globe for just $198 at the Welsh Antiques Fair. It was expected to fetch between $26,443 and $39,650 at Hansons Christmas Library Auction. Instead it hammered down to private online bidder from New York...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Best spa hotels in Cornwall

There are some activities that are simply obligatory when you visit Cornwall. Lounging around on the beach. Rockpooling. Dipping at least one toe into the Atlantic. Eating a pasty. Driving around for hours trying to find the last car-parking space in St Ives. Getting lost on a back lane because you ignored all the warnings about not relying on the satnav, and then finding you have to reverse for a mile when you meet an oncoming tractor, which then knocks off your wing-mirror as it trundles past by way of thanks. Ah, Cornwall.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
Person
David Hockney
theplanetD

Where to Stay in Santorini: Best Hotels and Towns for 2022

On a flooded ancient volcano, Santorini is the crown jewel of the Cyclades islands. The mesmerizing sunsets and caldera views have long held a grip on travelers who can’t wait to experience this quintessential Greek destination. Running along the volcanic-burnt landscapes are pristine white homes, with a scattering of...
TRAVEL
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels and Places to Stay in Mackay, Queensland

The north coast of Queensland has loads of great local beaches and is a gateway to the incredible Great Barrier Reef. Nearby Eungella National Park – previously Broken River National Park – boasts koalas and platypuses in pristine rivers. Mackay itself offers cuisines from around the world and heaps of great hotels to suit any budget. How about the local pub that lets you stay, dance and dine? Or luxurious apartments on the river with designer interiors? Families will love the Bluewater Lagoon pool and waterpark on the city fringe. It’s all here to enjoy. And these are the hotels in Mackay that you need to know about. Simply book with Culture Trip.
TRAVEL
boardingarea.com

Best Western points up to 58% more value for stays to 6 Feb 2022

Best Western has brought back another variation of their discount award rates for hotel stays in USA and Canada using points that offers up to a 58% discount on the standard number of points per hotel reward night from December 6 to February 6, 2022. Best Western Rewards promotion link.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The best boutique hotels in Bristol

There’s a lot more to Bristol than Brunel and Banksy. From its thriving Harbourside – complete with shipping container village and campaigning Stokes Croft – to cool Southville, antiques enclave Old Market and the upmarket Clifton Village, there’s truly something for everyone. Hotels in and around ‘Brizzle’ (the city’s affectionate nickname, a reference to its residents’ instantly recognisable accent) range from glamorous out of town lodges through classic mid-century establishments to arty hipster joints, with something to suit all tastes. The best hotels in Bristol are:Best for views: Avon Gorge by Hotel du Vin, Booking.comBest for hipsters: Artist Residence,...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boutique Hotels#Restaurants#Uk#B B S Options#Calcot Manor Spa#Dormy House#Al Fresco#Thyme
The Independent

Best Brighton hotels

Anything goes in Brighton: it’s an excellent choice for a seaside break, rain or shine. And with its burgeoning restaurant scene luring Londoners to move south, a stay here has become even more appealing. But where to bed down? Sparkly sea views? Tick. Hip pub with rooms attached? No problem. Quiet glamour or burlesque kitsch? We’ve got them covered. In fact, the choices are as colourful as the city itself. The best hotels in Brighton are:Best for celebrations: Drakes, Booking.comBest for indie shopping: My Brighton, Booking.comBest for quirky art lovers: Artist Residence, Booking.comBest for seaside glamour: The Grand, Booking.comBest for...
WORLD
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels and Places to Book Your Stay in Rockingham, Western Australia

Just 40 minutes’ drive south of Perth you’ll find Rockingham, a laid-back beach town that suits adventure addicts, nature lovers and foodies. You’ll find endless gourmet restaurants and cafes, nature walks, an island dedicated to penguins, and underwater wrecks to explore. Start planning your journey by checking out some of the best hotels in Rockingham, as well as in nearby Fremantle – all bookable on Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels and Places to Book Your Stay in Bowen, Whitsunday Region

Bowen is a small town that will make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time. It’s all about the great outdoors here – visit underwater sculptures, take snaps of local murals and join the walk to the North Head Lighthouse, made when the tide gets so low that you can cross the bay towards it. Need somewhere to stay? Hotels in Bowen reflect its diverse character, from beachside cabins to penthouse apartments – bookable on Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE
cntraveller.com

A family Christmas in London: the best hotels for a festive stay

Jack and the Beanstalk, Puss in Boots and other thigh-slapping, crinoline-costumed pantomimes aren’t the only theatrical productions in London at Christmas (oh no they’re not): the city’s five-star hotels know how to put on a show too. And when it comes to theatrical dames, there’s nothing like a grande dame – anyone looking for an immersive drama should head to their nearest Palm Court for afternoon tea. From the end of November, Christmas trees and decorations have been revealed with an expectation on a par with the McQueen show at London Fashion Week.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Seafood
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels and Places to Book Your Stay in Lakes Entrance, Victoria

A four-hour drive east from Melbourne, Lakes Entrance marks the opening to the Gippsland Lakes. Separated by lofty dunes is a vast system of inland waterways on one side, and Ninety Mile Beach and the Bass Strait on the other. This is the spot for surfing, fishing, swimming or hiring a boat to explore the hidden waters beyond. Culture Trip knows all the best hotels in Lakes Entrance, and they’re bookable here.
LIFESTYLE
lonelyplanet.com

Brisbane’s best neighborhoods: where to party, stay, play and brunch

Brisbane is a patchwork of very different enclaves. From the cute Queenslanders sprinkling suburbs like Paddington to dark underground venues hosting the next-big-thing in Oz music to the glassy towers in "the CBD" (city center) sparkling in the Queensland sun. You can pick your pleasures in this diverse city. These...
BEAUTY & FASHION
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Botswana

Bordered by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe, Botswana is a landlocked country treasuring jaw-dropping wonders such as the Kalahari Desert or the Okavango Delta. Slashed in half by the Tropic of Capricorn, the country remains widely unexplored and virgin to mass tourism. Adrenaline-infused safaris, wildlife close encounters and dazzling outdoor experiences account for the most breathtaking African holiday on one of the most impressive wilderness areas on Earth. Antelopes, hippos and elephants are just some of the many adventure companions you’re bound to encounter during your adventure. If this African land made it to your travel wish list, start by checking the most inspiring hotels in Botswana – bookable on Culture Trip.
WORLD
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels and Places to Stay in Tanunda, South Australia

Tanunda lies at the heart of the Barossa Valley region of South Australia, just 70km (44mi) northeast of Adelaide. Known for its wine-growing, the town is surrounded by vineyards – with many wineries to explore and wine tours and tastings to enjoy. Examples of attractions include Château Tanunda, a winery from 1890, Rockford Winery and Langmeil Winery, while you can also find non-wine attractions like the Kaiserstuhl Conservation Park. Here’s our list of some of the best hotels and places to stay in Tanunda, South Australia – bookable on Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Best country hotels: where to stay near London for a weekend away

Early spring is the perfect time for a country escape – cosy mornings in bed, evenings by the fire and long walks to see the crocuses and daffodils heralding longer, warmer days. You don’t need to go far to discover some of the best the country has to offer...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Best Lake District hotels to stay for comfort and location

There’s a reason the Lake District is a Unesco World Heritage Site: it offers extraordinary landscapes, fantastic walks, peerless views... and some fantastic hotels from which to explore it all. It’s more accessible than you think, too, with trains from London Euston to Oxenholme taking under three hours, and...
LIFESTYLE
Shropshire Star

Uncovered: Medieval pendant is millionth archaeological find made by the public

Nearly 50,000 were recorded in the first year of the pandemic, figures have shown.2. A medieval pendant has become the one millionth archaeological discovery found by members of the public, a report reveals. Lockdown sparked a spate of archaeological finds, with nearly 50,000 recorded in the first year of the...
SCIENCE
stlmag.com

Where to eat, play, and stay in Indianapolis

Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Monument Circle is a great place to start your exploration of the city. The neoclassical monument stands 284 feet tall at the heart of the city. While you’re downtown, check out White River State Park, where there’s ample ground for picnics and hiking. The Canal Walk is a 3-mile loop around the waterfront. There’s also an IMAX theater and a concert venue where you can catch such bands as Barenaked Ladies and Deftones with Poppy. The Indianapolis Museum of Art is home to work by Rembrandt, Cezanne, Picasso, and Hopper. And if you’re traveling with kiddos, be sure to visit the Indianapolis Zoo and the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

The Independent

387K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy