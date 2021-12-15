Kim Kardashian Gushes Nephew Mason Disick Is 'So Mature' After He Advises That North Shouldn't Go Live On TikTok Unattended

Mason Disick is looking out for his younger cousin.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet exchange she had with her nephew on her Instagram Story regarding her daughter North's social media use. "Now Mason is so mature! An insightful king," she captioned the screenshot.

"Hi I don't wanna disrespect North but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that," Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's eldest son messaged his aunt. "I did the exact same thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things I said."

Source: MEGA

"Just in case for safety," he lovingly added.

Article continues below advertisement

"I appreciate you looking out Mason and I agree," the 41-year-old replied. "She felt bad and I don't think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it."

Article continues below advertisement

The 12-year-old agreed to talk to North about the issue, noting he could bring up the topic the next time he comes over.

The exchange came after Kim and Kanye West's 8-year-old daughter recently went live on TikTok and gave a tour of the family's home. "No! You're not allowed to go live. North, come on. You're not allowed to go live," Kim told her daughter after she announced she was "live" when she walked into a bedroom.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Prior to sharing the text exchange, the SKIMS founder shared her love for Kourtney's children on her Instagram Story. "Mason. You are so mature and I'm loving who you are becoming," she captioned a selfie with her eldest nephew. "You are so protective over all your cousins and family. I love you so much and will always be there for you."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim also gushed that Mason's brother, Reign, is "the silliest cutest boy in the world," before she shared selfies with Kourtney's daughter, Penelope.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The Poosh founder previously told Vogue Paris Mason "started some secret [TikTok] accounts during [the coronavirus] quarantine," but "those were quickly shut down."